DAVIDSVILLE – Conemaugh Township High School girls volleyball player Madison Showalter had 2,000-plus reasons to smile after her team won a back-and-forth match against rival North Star in five sets on Tuesday night.
A senior setter, Showalter finished the night with 32 assists in the match and 2,002 in her career and helped her team clinch the WestPAC North.
“Honestly, they kept it a surprise from me and I don’t keep track of my stats, so I had no idea,” Showalter said after Conemaugh Township edged North Star, 19-25, 25-21, 30-28, 11-25, 15-10. “It’s just like an overwhelming joy.
“You turn around and your teammates are backing you up and everyone in the crowd is backing you up. It’s just an awesome atmosphere.”
Conemaugh Township improved to 13-3, two games in front of 11-5 North Star.
“It’s a good team that we played tonight. They’re solid all the way around,” North Star coach Tony Crisafulli said. “We made an awful lot of mistakes and gave away an awful lot of points. Credit to them. They forced the errors.”
Showalter collected her 2,000th assist as her team pulled into a 7-all tie with the Cougars in the fifth set. The host Indians finished the final game on a 10-3 spurt.
“It was a big win,” Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank said. “Throughout the whole season I stressed, ‘Don’t let your highs get too high. Don’t let your lows get too low. You always have to stay the course and never look at what is up there (on the scoreboard).’
“I emphasize teamwork and everybody has to be all in. This game really proved it. Everyone had to be in.”
Junior Chloe Bidelman had 28 digs and three aces for Conemaugh Township.
Sophomore Hannah Sodano had 14 kills and sophomore Hannah Swank had eight kills, six aces and 13 digs.
“My players are starting to understand big wins,” Coach Swank said. “It’s whoever has the least mistakes. That’s what happened tonight. North Star played one heck of a game. It was a true battle. I think whoever had the least mistakes at the end of the game won it.”
Senior Sydnee Ashbrook had 26 kills for North Star. Sophomore Anna Grandas had 27 assists, and junior Emma Hause had 14 assists.
After the game, family and teammates presented Showalter with a commemorative poster, and she posed for photos with the group.
“It feels so good, especially it being my senior year, with COVID and everything, it’s all I can ask for,” Showalter said. “I couldn’t have done anything without my teammates. Playing all summer long, we’ve really become close and we really just pick each other back up.”
Crisafulli praised Showalter for reaching the milestone.
“We’ve seen her since she started,” the Cougars coach said. “She’s an aggressive player. She’s a nice player that handles the ball and doesn’t get flustered. She does a fantastic job setting.”
Coach Swank certainly agreed.
“Amazing,” Laura Swank said. “Madison and her work ethic is phenomenal. The girl has been training all year long. She has been a great leader. There have been times when we couldn’t get together that she rallied the team together.
“The whole team looks up to her. She’s an ‘encourager.’ She’s the one that encourages the kids, telling them they can do it and they can believe. I’m very proud of her. She deserves everything.”
