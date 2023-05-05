ALTOONA, Pa. – This spring, Conemaugh Township senior Ethan Black has divided his athletic-related time among his usual high level of competition on the track and a heavy dose of preparation for the transition to NCAA Division I football this fall.
His showing at the Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic revealed just how well the talented sprinter has adapted to wearing a target as a two-time defending PIAA gold-medal champion and a soon-to-be preferred walk-on wide receiver at Penn State University.
“Each day, I’m just going to track. Afterward, I’m finding time to lift, getting stronger, keeping my speed and getting ready for Penn State. An hour and a half, two hours,” Black said shortly after the 200-meter dash, his final event and third record-breaking win of the meet held at Mansion Park Stadium.
Named the winner of the Coach Bill Reimer Outstanding Performer Award in Class 2A boys competition, Black shattered a 17-year-old record in the 100-meter dash by running a 10.38. That time currently ranks 43rd in the United States, according to the website that scored Friday’s meet.
In the 400-meter relay, Black anchored a squad that broke an 11-year meet standard. The team of Garrett Tunstall, Cameron Dunn, Jon Updyke and Black finished in 43.52.
“Our relay teams are great this year,” Black said. “A bunch of new guys are running and we’re all pushing each other. We like conditioning, pushing each other is conditioning us to get better for in separate events.”
Black capped the evening with a victory in the 200, running a 22.07 to edge out strong performances by area competitors Josh Stolarski (22.62) of Penn Cambria and Max Zitnay (23.02) of Westmont Hilltop. In his heat in the 200, Black finished in a meet-record 21.51. A year ago, Black won gold in the 100 and 200 events at the state meet in Shippensburg.
Both of the records Black shattered in the 100 (10.79) and 200 (21.90) were held by Westmont Hilltop graduate Brad Kanuch (2006), who currently coaches the Tyrone track team. Kanuch held onto the triple jump record (46-73/4) he set in 2005.
In the 100, Westmont’s Zitnay (11.01), Penn Cambria’s Stolarski (11.07) and Central Cambria’s Nolan Wyrwas (11.16) ran strong races, as area runners held the top four spots.
“This year has been an interesting year,” Conemaugh Township coach Anthony Dean-Neil said of Black’s juggling track and his preparation for his first season as a preferred walk-on on coach James Franklin’s Nittany Lions squad.
“Running strong. Running smart. We want to peak just right,” Dean-Neil said. “He’s coming around. His training is going well.
“Overall, playing football and getting ready to go to Penn State and performing over there, too, there is a lot going on.
“Our whole thing is, ‘Let’s focus on one thing at a time. Let’s get this season over with and you can go with the football.’ ”
Central won the team title in the boys Class 2A meet with 66 points. The Scarlet Dragons held off runner-up Central Cambria (56) despite the Red Devils’ 1600-meter relay squad winning a fantastic race over Central by the slimmest of margins (3:34.22 to 3:34.23). The Red Devils squad included Grady Snyder, Jake Wilson, Aiden Lechleitner and Cody Roberts.
Early in the nearly 10-hour meet that included boys and girls competition in Class 2A and 3A, Central Cambria’s 3200-meter relay squad of Don Kuntz, Jake Wilson, Cody Roberts and Aiden Lechleitner won in a time of 8:10.61.
The Red Devils’ Jon Wess placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (14.80).
“This was one of the biggest races of the season, so far,” Wess said. “Coming up through the weeks, it was just slowly prepare and build up to get a good race here. The weather was right. The race felt good.”
“Came out and had a good start. I had some competition to push me. It felt really nice and I ran a great race.”
Wess held off some familiar competition from area runners in the event. Chestnut Ridge’s Sam Albright (14.99) and Penn Cambria’s Andre Marinak (15.86) placed second and third, respectively.
“I’ll see them Tuesday again,” Wess said of the upcoming Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship meet. “That will be another great race and more competition to work better and prepare for states.”
Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski won the 400-meter run in 51.22. The Panthers’ Marinak placed first in the 300-meter hurdles in 39.66, edging runner-up Albright (40.26) of Chestnut Ridge.
Windber’s Blake Klosky placed first with a shot put throw of 51-41/2.
Forest Hills’ distance runner Delaney Dumm won the Coach Bill Reimer Outstanding Performer Award in Class 2A girls. Abby Huey of Indiana took the honor in Class 3A girls. South Western’s Bernard Bell earned the Class 3A boys award.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
