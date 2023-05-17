LOYSBURG, Pa. – Plenty of star power emerged on the track and in the field at Panther Community Stadium during the PIAA District 5 Class 2A boys championship event on Wednesday.
Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black was part of three wins and two record-shattering performances. Windber’s Blake Klosky earned two gold medals and broke a record.
Chestnut Ridge had a pair of double winners in Sam Albright and Calan Bollman.
But the overall district team gold landed in familiar territory, as the Bedford High School boys team captured one first place, but had enough depth to repeat as champion with 93 points – 13 more than runner-up Chestnut Ridge.
“The boys had a good season and coming into the districts, we knew there were a lot of events we were going to struggle to be first,” Bedford track coach Brian Creps said.
“Today, a lot of them really stepped up and found the seconds and thirds and did better than their seeds. I was really proud of them.”
The Bisons started the meet with a win in the 3200-meter relay, as Cole Taylor, Isaac Swope, Joseph Brallier and Jonathan Gresh ran a 8:41.46. The 400-meter relay squad of Caleb Wigfield, Kevin Ressler, Cameron Beck and Ethan Weber finished second at 43.8 to better the state qualifying time of 44.3.
All individual winners and those who met state qualifying times or distances advanced to the PIAA Track and Field Championship on May 26-27 at Shippensburg University.
Conemaugh Township’s Black will be at Seth Grove Stadium in defense of his Class 2A state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Black broke his own District 5 record in the 100-meter dash by finishing in 10.48.
In 2022, he ran a 10.63 for the district record.
The Penn State University preferred walk-on wide receiver set a torrid pace, as the top-five finishers in the 100 each met the state qualifying time of 11.30.
Also headed to Shippensburg in the event will be Everett’s Maylin Gunby (11.09), Meyersdale’s Tristan Ohler (11.12), Tussey Mountain’s Collin Gillis (11.14) and Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke (11.29).
“The 100, just getting out of the blocks and pushing through was key,” Black said.
“The 200, I definitely have to get in shape a little more to get ready for states. I’ll be there.”
Black won the 200 in 22.05. Meyersdale’s Tristan Ohler placed second with a state-qualifying time of 22.59.
Perhaps most significant to Black was the District 5 record-breaking run of 43.21 by the Indians 400-meter relay squad. Garrett Tunstall, Cameron Dunn, Updyke and anchor Black broke the mark of 43.22 set by Bedford in 2022.
“Winning the 4-by-100 is so amazing,” Black said. “We had three new guys and to get them into states is pretty amazing.”
Windber’s Klosky broke a District 5 record with a shot put throw of 54-3 (Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, 53-5, 2019). Klosky also won the discus with a throw of 137-7.
“It started in the discus. I had really good warm-up throws,” said Klosky, who also qualified for the state meet this past year. “I started off real slow, but I started to pick it up towards the end. It sort of translated to the shot put.
“I had two good warm ups. I was sticking it at 51 or 50 for four throws. My last two throws were 52 and 54. Just clicked at the end. It came all together on the last throws of the meet.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Albright won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.09, which would have been a state qualifying time. He won the 300 hurdles in 40.48, also a state qualifying time.
“My sophomore year, I sprained my ankle and wasn’t able to do anything,” said Albright, a senior. “I came back my junior year and I got to states – I don’t even know how – in the 110s. I actually placed in the 110s.”
Albright was sixth in the 110 hurdles at Shippensburg in 2022.
“Ever since that day of placing at states in the 110s, I’ve just dedicated my life to track and field and placing at states,” Albright said.
Chestnut Ridge’s Bollman won the 800 (2:02.5) and the 1600 (4:34.3). Both of those first-place finishes also would have met the state qualifying time.
Other area athletes to win at the District 5 boys meet included Windber’s Joseph McKelvey in the 3200 (10:19.16); Somerset’s Logan Seslow in the 400 (51.47); Somerset’s Quintin Robison in the pole vault (12-0); Conemaugh Township’s Jackson Sotosky in the long jump (21-4 ½); and Meyersdale’s Bryson Hetz in the javelin (161-5).
“That’s my best throw this season,” said Hetz, who will make his first trip to the state meet.
“It was my last throw of the preliminaries. There was a lot of hard work this past week and the weekend. I tried to prepare a little bit more than usual.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
