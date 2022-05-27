SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Conemaugh Township Area High School junior Ethan Black advanced to the finals in two events during a rain-interrupted PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet on Friday.
Black, who was seeded first in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, made it through the preliminary round in both events in the Class 2A boys competition.
“I will just do what I’ve done all year and hopefully run better,” Black said of the finals.
The state championship meet will continue on Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Black and Richland sophomore Evan McCrcken each advanced to the final in the Class 2A 100-meter dash.
Top-seeded Black ran a 10.74 to top all competitors in the preliminaries in the event, but his effort was impacted by rain that hit just before the 100 and later resulted in a two-hour delay from noon until 2 p.m.
“That was bad. The rain, the track was pretty wet. It wasn’t the greatest running,” Black said after the 100.
Richland’s McCracken also won his heat and earned the third-best qualifying time at 11.16.
“I saw it started raining. Nobody likes to run in the rain,” McCracken said. “I tried not to let it get into my head and I tried to use it. I got in the race, got in the blocks. It felt like a little slow start, but by the end I felt good, felt fresh. I’m in the finals. That’s what I focus on now.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Max Zitnay nearly qualified for the 100 final as he ran an 11.3, ninth best and just behind Wyoming Area’s Aaron Crossley, who took the eighth and last qualifying spot with a time of 11.29 ticks.
Central Cambria’s Jameson O’Brien was 19th at 11.49 and Bedford’s Ethan Weber was 21st at 11.51 in the preliminary heats.
In the 200, held under sunny skies following the delay, Black qualified with a preliminary-best 21.75.
Weber was 14th in the preliminaries with a 23.21, with McCracken 17th at 23.27 and O’Brien 22nd at 23.4.
Penn Cambria sophomore Carter McDermott entered the state meet as the top seed in Class 2A long jump. While he didn’t finish atop the field, McDermott hit a 21-4 on his fourth and final attempt to earn eighth place.
“It’s my first time at states,” McDermott said. “I’m obviously a little nervous about all of this, this environment. I’ve never seen bleachers that full before. It’s just something to build off of.”
Luka Bertolasio of District 10 Hickory won with a jump of 23-11. Bedford’s Kevin Ressler finished 19th at 19-8.
“It feels good to come and medal still,” McDermott said. “I’m only a sophomore. There are a bunch of seniors up there. They won’t be here next year. Hopefully I can come back and redeem myself a little bit.”
Ligonier Valley senior Miles Higgins had a personal-best 200-11 on his second throw to earn a silver medal in the Class 2A javelin.
Junior Drew Mruk of District 2 Wyoming Area won the event with a 211-9, as top-seeded Mruk and second-seeded Higgins matched their pre-event rankings.
“It was a PR for me and I’m really excited,” said Higgins, a North Carolina-Wilmington signee. “It was a super-good day. I got it in between the rain, so I’m happy about it for sure.”
Higgins and Mruk met in the javelin event at the prestigious Penn Relays.
“He beat me there. He’s throwing really well,” Higgins said. “He’s an athletic kid and I knew he was going to be a lot of competition.
“We were both kind of in a league of our own out there. It was a good day, for sure.”
Bedford’s Ethan Miller (141-7), Richland’s Brock Batche (136-11) and Ligonier Valley’s James Pleskovich (135-8) finished 17th through 19th, respectively, in the javelin.
In the Class 2A boys 110 hurdles, Chestnut Ridge’s Sam Albright qualified with a 15.74. Central Cambria’s Jon Wess was 11th at 16.05, and the Red Devils’ Ben Grata was 12th at 16.06.
Chestnut Ridge junior Callan Bollman placed 10th in the boys Class 2A 1600-meter run with a personal-best time of 4:24.25.
The Bedford and Conemaugh Township boys 400-meter relay teams each finished the preliminary round just shy of one of the eight qualifying spots.
Bedford’s squad of Caleb Wigfield, Ethan Weber, Kevin Ressler and Nate Wracher was ninth (43.76), and Conemaugh Township’s relay of Black, Emilio Ruiz, Jackson Byer and D’Metrius Johnson was 10th (43.8).
Central Cambria’s squad of Nolan Wyrwas, Hobbs Dill, Jace Koss and Jameson O’Brien was 13th (43.91), Windber’s relay of John Shuster, Nick Dom, Dylan Tomlinson and Keith Charney was 15th (44.35) and Richland’s team of Jude Mugerwa, Aidan McMahon, Grayden Lewis and McCracken was 19th (44.49).
Penn Cambria sophomore Josh Stolarski was 20th, running a 52.23, during the boys 2A preliminary in the 400 dash. Chestnut Ridge senior Jonah Hillegass was 24th at 52.86.
In the Class 3A boys 400, Greater Johnstown senior Eli Gunby ran a personal-record 50.74 in the preliminary round and was 22nd.
In the Class 2A boys high jump, Westmont Hilltop’s Billy Droz was 19th and Windber’s Keith Charney was 21st. Each cleared 5-8.
In the 300 hurdles, Penn Cambria’s Andre Marinak was 17th in the preliminaries with a 42.52.
In the 2A boys discus, Penn Cambria’s Trenten Murphy was 13th (133-10), Central Cambria’s Will Westrick was 14th (131-9) and Windber’s Blake Klosky was 16th (124-5).
In the final event of the afternoon, both Penn Cambria and Central Cambria qualified to advance in the Class 2A boys 1600 relay.
Penn Cambria’s team of McDermott, Cole Eberhart, Brand Patterson and Stolarski was fourth in the preliminary round with a 3:26.25.
Central Cambria’s relay of Aidan Lechleitner, Cody Roberts, O’Brien and Josh Contorchick was fifth at 3:26.78.
Bedford’s squad of Max Washington, Cole Taylor, Kevin Ressler and Ethan Weber was 22nd at 3:39.35.
