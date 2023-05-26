SHIPPENSBURG – Ethan Black is accustomed to facing expectations on the track. Friday, on the state’s biggest stage, was no different for the Conemaugh Township High School senior.
Black’s status as a two-time state champion sprinter and a preferred walk-on football recruit at Penn State University almost certainly had a large portion of the crowd at Seth Grove Stadium following his every move on the first day of the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championship Meet.
As usually is the case, Black did not disappoint.
His wind-aided 10.39 run in the preliminary round of the 100-meter dash drew loud cheers as he crossed the finish line. Black anchored Conemaugh Township’s comeback win in the 400-meter relay heats. He capped the afternoon with another convincing preliminary heat win in the 200.
“Really, just seeing what I can do today, pushing through the races, getting my times up there and getting ready for tomorrow,” said Black, who will defend his 2022 gold-medal performances in the 100 and 200 during Saturday's second day of competition. The Indians' 400 relay also advanced to the final.
Black’s 100-meter dash heat created a stir among the fans who realized the time bettered the state record of 10.47 (Jahvel Hemphill, Bloomsburg, 2017). But the public address announcer quickly noted that the time was impacted by the wind. The finish did not count as a state record in the boys Class 2A event.
“The 100, driving out of the blocks, getting a good start and following through,” Black said of his approach. “I’ll have better competition (Saturday) to push me.”
Black was among four area runners to advance through their 100-meter dash heats and earn one of the eight spots in the finals.
Richland’s Evan McCracken won his heat and had the third-best overall preliminary time at 11.02. Central Cambria’s Nolan Wyrwas enters the final in the sixth spot after running 11.01. Westmont Hilltop’s Max Zitnay heads to Saturday’s action with the seventh-best heat time of 11.02.
Two other area runners competed in the heats, Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski (17th, 11.26) and Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke (35th, 11.57).
Conemaugh Township’s 400 relay won its heat in a tight race. The Indians qualified for the final by running a 43.56, the third best time in the preliminaries.
“We definitely have a lot of things to clean up,” Black said. “The handoffs were a little bad, but we’re hoping to clean it up and come back stronger.”
Central Cambria also qualified in for the 400 relay final by running a 43.25, which was the fifth-best heat time on Friday.
Richland (9th, 43.63), Bedford (10th, 43.94) and Westmont Hilltop (16th, 44.22) also competed in the 400 relay preliminaries.
In the 200-meter dash, Black won his heat in 21.47 to take the top qualifying time into Saturday’s final. Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski had the fourth-best qualifying time at 22.24, followed by Meyersdale Area’s Tristan Ohler at 22.17 and Westmont Hilltop’s Zitnay at 22.18. Richland’s McCracken ran 23.15 to finish 19th in the preliminaries.
“I’m feeling better about (the 200 dash), but I still don’t know what everyone else is running. We’ll see (Saturday),” Black said after his heat.
Medal-sharing
Ligonier Valley sophomore John Jablunovsky tied for fourth in the high jump with Ryan Merrick, a junior from Eden Christian Academy. They each jumped 6-2.
“Placing, I thought I did really well. I came in here expecting to get at least bottom five – seventh or eighth,” Jablunovsky said. “But tying for fourth really jumped up my confidence.”
Another area underclassman, Portage sophomore Bode Layo, finished 19th with a high jump of 5-10.
“Personally, I think I could come back here next year and definitely do a lot better and hopefully PR again,” Jablunovsky said.
'Jackson's 5'
Conemaugh Township sophomore Jackson Sotosky placed fifth in the long jump with a 21-5½.
Sotosky entered the event as the 18th seed (21-4½).
“I was very excited coming in. I had a lot of adrenaline so I knew it was going to be a good day,” Sotosky said. “I pinched my way into the finals, which was nice because I was in the first flight. All the adrenaline caught up and I did really well in my last jump.
“My first two jumps in the finals were scratches. I just knew I had to get on the board to place.”
After his final jump, Sotosky still wasn’t sure he had done well enough to earn a spot on the podium.
“I didn’t think it was going to place. I was just praying it was going to be long enough, and it was,” Sotosky said. “It means a lot, especially since I’m a sophomore and I’ll be back the next two years. I’m excited for next year and I’m going to put in a lot of work in the offseason.”
Other area athletes in the Class 2A boys long jump included Westmont Hilltop’s Julian Sheridan (18th, 20-3½), Central Cambria’s Wyrwas (24th, 19-1¼) and Penn Cambria’s Stolarski (26th, 18-8¾).
Lechleitner's record run
Central Cambria senior Aiden Lechleitner finished seventh in the Class 2A boys 1600 in 4:19.93, breaking his own program record set during the District 6 Meet.
“That was kind of the complete opposite of what I wanted to do,” Lechleitner said of his spot in front of the pack. “I started out in the alley, I was seeded eighth. So, I knew it was going to be a tight pack.
“We came around that first turn and it was just a wall of people on the inside. It was either get boxed in or go out in front. I kind of went out in front and we took the group through in 65 seconds for the first 400, which is what nobody else wanted to do. It worked to my advantage and threw everybody off.”
Lechleitner also did some mental calculating to assure his spot on the medal stand.
“Coming around the last stretch, I was counting,” Lechleitner said of his thought process at the race’s conclusion. “‘I need to medal. I need to medal.’ I counted (and) I was in ninth. I needed to get one of (the runners in front of him). I snuck right between them and got (Huntingdon’s) Tyler (Rader) too. It worked out pretty good because him and I have been battling the last two years in cross country and track. I finally got him.”
Palisades junior Thomas Smigo won the 1600 in 4:13.05. Rader finished eighth for the final medal.
Stolarski advances
Penn Cambria’s Stolarski lived up to his top seed in the Class 2A boys 400-meter run. The Panthers junior finished with the best preliminary time (49.27) to qualify for Saturday’s final and guarantee himself a state medal finish.
“I basically matched my district time, 49.24 to a 49.27,” Stolarski said. “In this prelim, I felt a lot more relaxed, a lot more controlled in my race. I’m ready to go sub-49 (Saturday).”
Stolarski was part of a Panthers 400 relay team that medaled during the 2022 PIAA meet. He appreciated that he will earn an individual medal in the 400 this year.
“It’s fantastic,” Stolarski said. “Honestly, it’s a wonderful feeling. Last year we were guaranteed a medal after our 4x100 and we were on top of the world. To be right now guaranteed an individual state place medal, you can’t get any better than that.
“Last year gave me the work ethic,” Stolarski said. “This year taught me to put my money where my mouth is. Talk the talk and walk the walk.”
Richland sophomore Jude Mugerwa also qualified for the 400-meter final by running a sixth-best preliminary time of 50.05. Somerset junior Logan Seslow ran a 52.07 to rank 18th in the preliminaries.
In the Class 2A boys 110-meter hurdles preliminaries, Central Cambria senior Jon Wess qualified with a fifth-best time of 14.79, and Chestnut Ridge senior Sam Albright advanced in sixth with a 14.82 in his heat.
Meyersdale junior Bryson Hetz was 14th with a 155-4 javelin throw.
