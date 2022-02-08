PORTAGE – During the first matchup of WestPAC North frontrunners on Jan. 29, Conemaugh Township saw a 15-point fourth-quarter lead disappear as Portage earned a comeback victory.
On Tuesday night, the Indians were on the other side of the same result.
After trailing by 11 points with just over a minute to go in the third quarter, Conemaugh Township clawed back to force overtime and eventually took the win over Portage, 64-60, in front of a packed crowd at Len Chappell Gymnasium.
“They hung in there even when things really weren’t going our way at times,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said. “We never really let it get out of hand.
“If you can hang around, you’ll eventually get a break, and we got ours in the third quarter. We were able to make a little run and take the win, and I’m proud of the guys.”
Portage’s leading scorer Kaden Claar fulfilled his role and then some for the Mustangs. The senior scored 19 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 33, but foul trouble hindered Claar late in the game.
Claar picked up his fourth foul on a charge with three seconds to go in the third quarter, and was subbed out of the game until the 3:46 mark of the fourth. During that span, the Indians outscored the Mustangs 10-4 to cut the Portage lead to 52-50.
“There was no doubt about it that the fourth foul on Kaden came at an inopportune time,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “Our other guys didn’t step up when that happened. He was in the zone, and I feel we got a little too reliant on Kaden.
“This is a game, though, that’ll get us ready for playoffs, and that’s what the goal is.”
Claar and Jon Updyke then traded baskets as Portage held a 55-52 advantage, but Jackson Byer, who led Township with 26 points, hit a game-tying 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:28 to go.
“I have to give credit to the team for keeping composure in this insane environment,” Byer said. “We definitely lost it in our first matchup with Portage. We had a lot of turnovers and couldn’t take care of the ball. This is a game for the young guys, getting the learning experience.”
The Mustangs ran the final minute-and-a-half off the clock coming out of a timeout, but were unable to get off a shot as the game moved to the extra period.
Tied at 55, Conemaugh Township scored the first four points of the frame before Claar made a 3-pointer to trim the lead back to one. Ethan Black converted a layup with 29 seconds left to put the Indians ahead 61-58, and after Claar missed a contested three that would’ve tied the game, the Indians used free throws from Byer and Updyke to seal the victory.
Updyke finished with 18 points for the Indians, while Black added 10.
Portage (19-1, 10-1 conference) faces North Star in its next contest on Thursday.
“Every day is a new day, and we just have to take each game one at a time,” Kargo said. “Hopefully we can hold onto where we’re at, and just get ready for WestPAC and district playoffs.”
Conemaugh Township (15-2, 8-1) has three section games remaining against Blacklick Valley, Windber and North Star to close the regular season.
“We’ve basically got practice and a game, practice and a game,” Lesko said.
“We have to keep the momentum and to do that, we’re just going to do what we do; keep practicing and not worry about the next opponent until that day comes.”
