CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – Throughout most of Monday’s WestPAC girls volleyball showdown between Conemaugh Township and Shade at Cairnbrook Elementary School, neither the Indians nor the Panthers could seize full control.
A 10-point run by Conemaugh Township in Game 4 finally bucked that trend and played a key role in the Indians’ 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14 win in a rematch of this past year’s District 5 Class 1A championship match, also taken by Conemaugh Township (9-2).
A pair of kills by Hannah Sodano opened the game-sealing spurt, which saw nine service points from Alison Matera. Sodano totaled four kills during the rally.
What was different for the Indians during that stretch?
“Coming together,” Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank said. “Communication. Celebration. Encouraging one another when it was good or bad. What I said was, ‘In order to win a tough game like this, we’ve got to come together. We’ve gotta circle. We’ve gotta pick each other up and keep going.’ That’s what we did.”
Shade (8-3) didn’t lead by more than three points in any of the four games. While the Panthers were able to mark time through most of the match, unforced errors plagued the hosts while stunting most runs before they began or giving the Indians a boost.
“Because a lot of the sets were very close, (unforced errors were) the game-changer,” Shade coach Emma Spinnelli said, “especially in that third set. Unforced errors are something we’re going to work on, hopefully.”
A kill by Conemaugh Township’s Ava Byer in Game 1 broke a 5-all tie and allowed the Indians to steadily build a lead with short three-point scoring bursts throughout. Emily Rapsky’s kill and a Jenna Muha service point drew the Panthers to within one at 13-12. Back-to-back kills from Byer expanded the Indians’ lead to 17-13. Byer’s block-kill two points later began the closing 8-3 outburst by Conemaugh Township, which saw two kills and an ace from Sodano.
Both teams held small leads through most of Game 2, forging 10 ties on the way to a 14-all deadlock. It appeared that the Indians had grabbed control as an unforced error by Shade and three straight kills from Sodano ignited a 6-1 run to push the guests ahead 20-15.
After a Shade timeout, Muha’s soft-bump kill along with an ace from Sophia Mulcahy triggered a wave of Panthers offense with kills coming from Abby Putnick, Muha and Rapsky knotted the game at 21. Shade outscored Conemaugh Township 4-1 the rest of the way to claim its only set.
“I thought we attacked the ball well whenever we had the chance,” Spinelli said. “A lot of very good volleys on both ends. The ball didn’t hit the ground after a bump-set-hit. It was bump, set, hit, volley, volley, volley and then whoever outworked the other team (got the point). That went for both sides.”
After the net swallowed a Rapsky serve with Game 3 tied at 7, Conemaugh Township reeled off six more points with Chloe Bidelman at the serve line with multiple kills coming from Riley Maldet and Byer. Maldet rotated to serve after a quick sideout from Shade to drop in a pair of aces to make it 17-8. Shade drew closer as a trio of kills from Muha led the way as it cut the lead to 18-14.
Down 20-15, Shade reeled off six of the next seven points to draw even at 21 before a block-kill from Mulcahy helped nudge the Panthers ahead 23-21. Conemaugh Township, facing game point after a Bidelman serve wound up in the net, scored the final three points of the game with Maldet regaining serve with a kill and following with an ace. An unforced error by Shade ended Game 3 at 26-24, Conemaugh Township.
Shade held leads of 7-4 and 8-5 in Game 4 before the Indians drew even at 8 on Sodano’s spike. Shade went up 11-9 on an ace from Mady Bihun. Sodano’s two kills opened the 10-0 outburst in what became a 16-3 closing bombardment, punctuated by a Kendra Huber kill.
Strong front-line play aided the Indians as Sodano totaled 18 kills, while Maldet and Byer added 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Sodano (23 digs) and Maldet (18 digs) also contributed defensively, following Bidelman’s lead on the back line with 28 digs.
“We play as a team,” Swank said. “We’re team players. Everybody was all-in. When (Shade) beat the front row, the back row picked them up. When the back row had some downs, the front row picked them up.”
Muha’s 14 kills paced the Panthers, who also received 17 assists from Cassie Mauger and 10 digs from Putnick.
