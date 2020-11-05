WINDBER – Down 2-1 headed into the fourth set, it appeared as though Conemaugh Township would have its season come to a disappointing end in the District 5 Class A title game for the third consecutive year.
But this year’s version of the Indians refused to quit. Conemaugh Township battled back from that deficit to finally overcome Shade 25-17, 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8, and capture its first District 5 championship in school history.
“I knew they could do it,” said Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank. “They just had to believe. I had no doubt in my mind that this team could do it. I’m very proud and I’m very honored to represent Conemaugh Township.”
In both losses to Shade this season, one coming in a WestPAC championship game defeat, the Indians were down 2-1, but could not mount a comeback.
To even reach the finals, the Indians had to fight back from a 2-0 hole against Shanksville in the semifinals.
Conemaugh Township had to work back from another deficit after going down in two consecutive sets where it struggled to keep up defensively.
In the fourth set, the Indians jumped out to a 10-2 lead before the Panthers came roaring back to tie the set at 21-all.
Later, when the set was tied at 23-all, Conemaugh Township eked out the victory by way of a Shade service error and an emphatic Riley Maldet kill.
In set No. 5, Conemaugh Township, assisted by the left-handed serving libero Chloe Bidelman, took a commanding 7-0 lead.
The Indians allowed the Panthers to come back to make it a 4-point game, 11-7, before ending the game with the help of an ace and a Hannah Swank block, which was the game-winner.
The sophomore tallied a team-high 14 kills for the Indians.
“I kind of knew whenever we were down with that third game,” said Swank about her team's chances to bounce back and win. “I said, ‘We were here before. You have to give it your all and believe in yourself. You cannot let that ball drop. It’s all about defense. Defense wins games.’ ”
“I just said, ‘Believe and have faith in each other.’ ”
Senior middle hitter Maciah Holsopple had nine kills. Hannah Sodano and Maldet each tallied seven kills apiece.
Hannah Swank’s ability to spark the Indian offense all season was pivotal.
“It feels amazing,” said Swank, who also racked up 10 digs defensively. “I really wanted to win it for the team, the school district and really for my mom because that is her first title.”
Senior setter Madison Showalter dished out 33 assists. Bidelman accumulated 23 digs, while junior defensive specialist Leonela Nichols had 14.
After a first set where the Panthers led only once, 1-0, they bounced back with a more aggressive offensive approach, while not allowing the Indians to get easy points.
But, in the last two sets, the attack and service errors started to pile up for the Panthers.
“Throughout the whole season, we liked to dig holes for ourselves in the beginning of sets,” said Shade coach Emma Spinelli. “That’s what happened in both of them. In the fourth one, we brought it back, but just fell short of it.”
Unfortunately for Shade, that play carried over into the fifth set when it got into a near-insurmountable hole.
“We had to battle back as best we could,” said Spinelli, who coached Shade to its first WestPAC championship win in school history in her first season. “I saw it from them, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough.”
Senior Taylor Rapsky totaled 16 kills for the Panthers, while Jenna Muha and Lacie Andolina combined for 12. Cassie Mauger had 25 assists.
McKenzie Baer had 16 digs, while Rapsky provided eight.
Shade, which will lose five seniors to graduation, closes its season with a 19-4 record.
Conemaugh Township will play the District 6 champion, which will be West Branch or West Shamokin, on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
