DAVIDSVILLE – A 25-point third-quarter outburst from the Conemaugh Township Indians proved to be just enough to help them stave off a furious fourth quarter rally from the Conemaugh Valley Blue Jays and claim a crucial 69-62 WestPAC victory on Tuesday evening.
“We made it a lot harder than it had to be, but some nights you have to work for it and tonight they had to work for it,” Indians coach Chuck Lesko said.
It was a quick start for the host Indians, who drained some shots early and raced out an 18-10 lead over the Blue Jays after the opening quarter of play. Evan Brenneman and Ethan Williams started the game with the pair of 3-pointers and the Indians were off and running. Tyler Poznanski dropped an additional eight points of his own to pace the home side in the opening frame.
The early deficit did not faze the Blue Jays in the slightest, as the visitors pulled themselves right back into the game with a big quarter of their own in the second. All six Blue Jays who touched the floor in the second quarter scored, and combined with strong defense on the other end, chipped away at the lead and pulled to within a single point at halftime with the Indians still in front 28-27.
After weathering the second-quarter push from the Blue Jays, the Indians came out of halftime break and answered right back with a big quarter of their own. Poznanski posted 10 of his game-high 27 points during the third quarter to spark the Indians offense.
In addition to Poznanski, the trio of Brenneman, Cameron Stumpf, and Jackson Byer combined for 15 points as the Indians began to pull away from the Blue Jays, and looked to be in firm control of the game while holding a 53-38 lead after three.
Lesko spoke to the importance of getting a balanced scoring attack from his team on Tuesday night.
“We’ve been looking for that all year,” Lesko said. “We want three or four guys in double figures and if we can do that, we become a more balanced and a little more dangerous.”
While everything was dropping for the Indians, the Blue Jays could not buy a basket in the quarter and faced a sizable 15-point deficit heading into the final eight minutes of play, but once again the Blue Jays showed that there was still some fight left.
“Our guys don’t quit and they all play hard from start to finish,” Blue Jays coach Eric Miller said. “Conemaugh Township did a good job getting pressure on us and our guys were having a hard time finding an open shot.”
Whatever was going wrong for the Blue Jays in the third, did not carry over into the fourth as their shots suddenly began to fall once more as Conemaugh Valley clawed back. Logan Kent registered 13 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, including nine from beyond the arc to pull the Blue Jays back within six points.
That six point margin was a long way from the 15 they began the quarter with, but it was all the closer the Blue Jays got as their comeback bid fell short as the Indians converted free throws while in the bonus to seal the win.
