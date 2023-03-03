JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Just before the Conemaugh Township Indians received their champions’ medals following their 48-42 win over McConnellsburg to cap their third straight District 5 title, veteran coach Chuck Lesko shared that the feeling of taking home a net from the Pitt-Johnstown Sport Center along with a trophy never gets old.
But even Lesko had to pause when piecing together what his team had accomplished by topping the No. 1 seed Spartans in Friday’s District 5 Class 2A championship game.
“It doesn’t (get old),” Lesko said. “Especially with this group. The adversity they went through with injuries, and losing some key players to graduation and other endeavors. It’s a team that I’m very, very proud of.”
Junior Jon Updyke, who led all scorers with 22 points while also grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out five assists, was also reflective of how far the team has come in recent weeks.
“I’m so happy, right now,” Updyke said.
“Really tired, but as a team after what we’ve been through, nobody expected us to get here. Especially not win. I’m just so proud of everyone. The coaches. The families. Everyone who supported us this season. I’m just really proud of our team.”
While the Indians were spirited on defense, the offense took some time to get going as the Spartans led 10-5 after a quarter. A nip-and-tuck battle started to develop in the second as a 3-pointer from Updyke answered a bucket from McCon- nellsburg’s Kyle Romig to make it 12-8.
After Romig, who had 14 points to lead the Spartans, and Updyke exchanged baskets again, Conemaugh Township drew within a point on Tanner Shirley’s 3-pointer and went ahead as Shirley hit two free throws with 1:45 to go in the half.
McConnellsburg briefly went ahead on a Wyatt Hershey basket, but a pair of Updyke free throws along with a bucket gave the Indians a 19-16 lead at intermission.
A patient Conemaugh Township defense led to the No. 3 seed being able to swing to the front.
“We wanted to dig in defensively, obviously,” Lesko said. “Until we got things cooking there offensively, our defense kept us in it. They always say, ‘Defense wins championships,’ and we certainly preached that this week.”
McConnellsburg outscored Conemaugh Township 10-8 in the third, using a pair of baskets from Romig as the spark. Updyke and freshman Colin Dinyar each scored four points during the stanza for the Indians.
The teams jostled for the lead during the early portions of the fourth as Landon Ramsey’s 2-pointer was quickly answered by a go-ahead bucket from Dinyar. An Updyke basket gave the Indians a 31-28 lead for roughly a minute before Ramsay connected on a 3-pointer.
A putback from the Indians’ Declan Mainhart broke a 33-all tie and gave them a lead that they wouldn’t surrender. Two free throws and a field goal from Updyke nudged the lead to 39-35.
From there, the Indians put the game on ice with nine free throws over the final 1:47, getting contributions from Updyke, Mainhart, Shirley and Dinyar at the stripe.
The free throws helped to fend off a Spartans rally that saw Drew Mellott hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to make it 45-42.
“If I was getting the points, it wasn’t just coming from me,” Updyke said. “My teammates were setting me up. We were executing in the second half. The first half, we struggled a little bit.
“But as a team, we did it collectively.”
Lesko’s assessment linked up with Updyke’s analysis.
“Jon’s a smart player,” Lesko said. “He certainly did a lot of good things and we’re lucky we have a guy like him, but all the guys pitched in. We really preached that it would be a team effort to get things done at this level. We’ll clap for McConnellsburg. They’re a tough bunch.
“You don’t win 22 games without doing some things right. We just made a couple of plays down the stretch.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.