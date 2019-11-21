Most Valuable Player Alyssa Nail of Conemaugh Township knew her brother would have wanted her to participate in the ninth annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic on Thursday night at Trojan Stadium.
Nail played with a heavy heart but produced a performance that almost certainly would have made Austin Nail proud. She scored three goals in the South senior all-star team’s 8-4 victory over the North and was presented the MVP award by Santa Claus at midfield.
The shining moment helped Nail’s family – as well as her soccer family – as they remembered her older brother Austin, who died Sunday at age 19 after a lifelong battle with Juvenile Battens Disease.
“It was difficult for Alyssa to be here because of the difficult situation her family is going through right now,” said Conemaugh Township coach Angie Berzonski, who coached the South squad. “But her family encouraged her, her coaches encouraged her and her teammates encouraged her to play.
“We’re so glad she was able to come out and put forth such a solid effort. It really says a lot about her character and the type of player she is. We’re glad we were able to maybe put a little bit of a smile on her face and help her family.”
The South girls opened a doubleheader sweep over the North. The South boys shut out the North 2-0 in the second contest. An estimated 750 fans attended.
Nail and her Indians teammate Jordan Miller, who scored twice, accounted for five goals in the Classic.
While Nail didn’t talk about her brother after the game, she pointed to the
importance of playing in the Classic.
“It was awesome to come out here and help raise money for a great cause,” said Nail of the game held to benefit The Tribune-Democrat Santa Fund, which provides Christmas gifts for families in need.
“We never played together but we just connected passes and it worked out,” said Nail, who scored twice in the first half and once in the second half. “We’ve been playing for a long time. It just comes together.”
The South also had goals by Windber’s Caroline McClain, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Kara McKenzie and Bedford’s Taylor Downs.
“I’m so proud of the girls,” said Berzonski. “So many of them have played against each other during the season. But so many of them really didn’t know each other. You wouldn’t know that from watching the game.
“They had a lot of non-verbal communication. They trusted each other.”
The North had a first-half goal by Cambria Heights’ Kelly Bassett as the South built a 4-1 advantage.
The North, led by coaches Curtis Lichtenfels of Westmont Hilltop and Gena Pentz of Greater Johnstown, had three second-half goals to close the gap.
Richland’s Kendall Barron, Cambria Heights’ Bassett and Westmont Hilltop’s Alexis Nudds each scored for the North in the final 40 minutes.
Johnstown Christian’s Casey Romus was the South goalkeeper. United’s Ashlyn Bowers, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Alaina Zasadni and Greater Johnstown’s Rebekka Cannonie shared keeper duties for the North.
The postgame gathering was an emotional moment for Berzonski.
“She’s a very special player and she’s near and dear to my heart,” Berzonski said of Nail. “I’m glad she had a chance to come out and shine one more time this year. Austin was in her heart as she played. She knew that he would have wanted her to play.”
Somerset’s Quinn Egal was Most Valuable Player after eluding multiple defenders to score the South’s second goal in highlight-reel fashion.
“I saw the field open up and took the ball down,” Egal said. “Whenever they stepped one way, I went the other and got a crease and put it in.”
Bedford’s Seth Montgomery scored the South’s first goal. Conemaugh Township’s D.J. Ciarimboli was in net for the shutout.
“Usually you’re playing for your high school and it doesn’t have any meaning other than that,” Egal said. “It’s nice to get all of these people out here and have them donate for the cause.”
Conemaugh Township’s Kelly Kramer coached the South. Westmont Hilltop’s Jason Hughes coached the North boys.
