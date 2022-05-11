WINDBER – The Windber boys and Conemaugh Township girls coasted to victory in the WestPAC track and field championships on Wednesday at Windber Stadium.
The Windber boys nearly doubled up their nearest competitor, racking up 212.5 points.
Windber won 10 events at its home stadium. Conemaugh Township (110) placed second. Portage Area (77.5), Meyersdale Area (53.5) and Blacklick Valley (44.5) rounded out the top five.
For the girls, Conemaugh Township (140) continued its undefeated season with the victory. Portage Area (115) took second place. Berlin Brothersvalley (83), Windber (82) and Blacklick Valley (61) rounded out the top five.
Conemaugh Township’s 11-0 record for the girls’ team is the best in program history.
First-year coach Anthony Dean-Neil took over for Melissa Wilson this past offseason.
He could hardly contain his excitement for his team’s performance.
“I’m very proud of both sides – especially the girls’ team,” Dean-Neil said.
“It’s a very well-balanced team on paper, but I told them I want the results on the track. They did that.”
The Indians coach hopes their success continues in the district championships later this month.
“We have a lot of bodies for districts, which is exciting,” said Dean-Neil. “As a first-year coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
One of those participants for the Indians was junior Ethan Black, who had a stellar afternoon on the track. He won the boys 100- (11.19) and 200-meter dashes (22.1).
Windber sophomore Joe McKelvey took home gold in the 1600 (4:45.44) and 3200 (10:28.51).
Windber junior Dom Bifano dominated the javelin event, with a winning throw of 150 feet, 4 inches. His mark was nearly 14 feet longer than the second-place throw. Bifano also took first place in the discus (124-8).
In the shot put, Windber senior Gino Flori set a school and WestPAC event record with his 54-0 mark.
“I was feeling good before the meet, and really all day,” Flori said. “The nicer weather definitely allows you to throw better.”
Flori has his mind set on a new mark for the District 5 meet.
“I think I can get to 55-0, even 56-0,” Flori said. “If I can do that, I think I have a good chance at districts – and hopefully states.”
The relay events were a clean sweep for the Ramblers. In the 400 relay, they edged out a victory over Conemaugh Township (44.29) with a time of 44.25. John Shuster, Nick Dom, Dylan Tomlinson and Keith Charney combined for the win.
Their winning time in the 1600 relay was 3:37.85. Tomlinson, Zach Barkley, Dom and Charney prevailed. Tomlinson, Garrett Page, Barkley and Joe McKelvey combined to win the 3200 relay in 9:19.89.
Charney was victorious in the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (41-1).
Windber freshman Grady Klosky won the 300 hurdles in 44.11 seconds. Windber sophomore Ayden Debias topped the pole vault field (10-0).
Michael Frank, a senior from Blacklick Valley, was the 100 hurdles champion (17.41).
Conemaugh Township junior Isaac Berkey took first place in the long jump (19-4). Senior D’Metrius Johnson was the 400 winner (52.76).
For Johnson, just being able to participate this season has been a blessing.
“I had open-heart surgery two years ago,” Johnson said, “so I was completely out of sports until this spring.”
Portage senior Gavin Gouse was the 800 winner (2:04.02).
In the girls meet, Portage sophomore Alex Chobany won the 800 (2:38.92) and 1600 (5:53.14). She also placed second in the 3200.
Chobany felt like she was fully prepared heading into the meet, and the results showed.
“I drank a lot of water today, and tried to stay in the shade as much as possible,” Chobany said. “I definitely think it helped a little bit, and my times would have been worse if I didn’t stay hydrated.”
Conemaugh Township junior Kaylee Frederick narrowly defeated Chobany in the 3200 (13:31.52).
The Windber girls took home gold in both the 1600 (4:27.69) and 3200 (11:15.35) relays. Riley Brubaker, Audrey Hart, Shannon Tokarsky and Samantha Toki combined to win the 1600, and Rylee Ott, Hart, Laurel Bean and Toki prevailed in the 3200. Brubaker was the high jump (15-71/2) and triple jump (34-61/2) champion.
The 400 relay was won by Conemaugh Township in 51.22 seconds. Asia Zwick, Izzy Slezak, Ellie Speigle and Mary Hostetter prevailed. Hostetter was also victorious in the 100 (12.98). Slezak was the winner in the 200 (26.57).
Berlin Brothersvalley junior Gracie Sechler took home gold in the 400 (1:02.71).
The Mountaineers also claimed first place in pole vaulting, as Lana Fairman edged teammate Raylynn Miller, with both clearing 8-6.
Blacklick Valley senior Morgan Slebodnick won the 100 hurdles (16.7).
In the 300 hurdles, Rockwood sophomore Molly Wheatley finished first (51.13).
Portage senior Alyssa Hoberney had the highest mark in the high jump (5-1), and Isabella Bartoletti was the javelin champion (106-61/2).
Meyersdale senior Linzee Emerick won in the shot put (33-9) and discus (95-5).
