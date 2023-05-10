DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Conemaugh Township’s girls expected to win a team title in their final WestPAC track and field championship meet, while even Meyersdale’s head coach was stunned by his boys’ victory on Wednesday.
“Never thought I’d be standing here and looking at the scoreboard with us winning,” Red Raiders coach Tom Miller said after his boys held off host Conemaugh Township for a 10-point victory.
Meyersdale’s relay teams stole the show, with impressive victories by the 400-meter quartet of Bryson Hetz, Dylan Hay, Levi Hersch and Tristan Ohler as well as the 1600 squad of Hay, Nolan Easton, Ohler and Hersch.
“The way our guys rose to the occasion, the way they exceeded what their expectations and goals were, they were after it,” Miller said. “They wanted it. It came down to the end, but I’m just thrilled for them.”
Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black – the 2022 PIAA Class 2A champion in the 100 and 200 – closed a big deficit to give his team the lead in the final event of the day, but the Red Raiders, anchored by Ohler, took it back for the 1600 victory and the team crown. It marks the first time that Meyersdale has won a WestPAC title since 2007.
Meanwhile, the Conemaugh Township girls, led by triple winner Izzy Slezak (100, 200 and 400 relay) along with double winners Kaylee Frederick (1600, 3200) and Katrina McCann (discus, javelin), repeated as team champions.
“Good day for the girls,” Indians coach Anthony Dean-Neil said. “I’m really proud of them. Two years in a row, undefeated seasons and conference championships.”
Briar Berkey, Lydia Hostetter, Ellie Hunsberger and Kaitlyn Wiley claimed victory in the 3200 relay while Natalie Simpson, Layla Overly, Ellie Speigle and Slezak won the 400 relay.
“It always feels good to win as a team,” said Slezak, who took three events despite not feeling her best. “I think that’s always more important than individual wins.”
Riley Brubaker won the triple jump and helped lead Windber to victory in the 1600 relay along with Ariana Hill, Camryn Brady and Autumn Walz.
Shade’s Deborah Bozovich prevailed in the 400 while Meyersdale’s Jasmine Lasure took the shot put title.
Berlin Brothersvalley, which finished second in the girls’ competition, had a pair of double winners in Lynndee Ickes (100 and 300 hurdles) and Lexi Fairman (high jump, long jump). The Mountaineers’ Zoraeja Miller finished first in the 800 and Lana Fairman, Lexi’s sister, won the pole vault.
Berlin Brothersvalley had another sibling act on the boys’ side, where brothers Caden and Connor Montgomery each won two events. Caden, a senior, was first to the line in the 800- and 1600-meter runs. Connor, a sophomore, won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
In addition to his roles on Meyersdale’s winning relay teams, Hersch won the 400 meters.
Hetz had the best throw in the javelin competition and Noah Kretchman won the pole vault.
Miller said if everything would have gone according to the seedings, Meyersdale would have finished third in the team standings. Instead, the Red Raiders were able to improve in a number of events – even if they didn’t win it – which made the difference in the end.
“People stepped up when they needed to,” Miller said. “It wasn’t just one. It was everybody.”
Conemaugh Township’s Jackson Sotosky swept his way to three titles, winning the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Black, who plans to play football at Penn State, won the sprinting events. He was disappointed to see his team finish second to Meyersdale, but knows the relay squads will meet again in the District 5 competition next week.
“We’ve been right beside them all year,” Black said. “They got us today, but we’ll see them at districts, and, hopefully, we’ll do better.”
The Indians’ 400-meter relay team was disqualified for a bad handoff. A second-place finish in that event – which is where the Indians crossed the line – would not have been enough to win the WestPAC title, but a victory could have catapulted them to the championship.
“It was a little tough,” Dean-Neil said. “I really wanted it for the guys.”
Windber’s Joseph McKelvey was a double winner, clocking in a full minute ahead of the field in the 3200 run and anchoring the victorious 3200 relay team, which also included Garrett Page, Tanner Barkley and Michael Dusack.
