JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two storied rivals laid it all on the line at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center on Thursday evening, but it was Conemaugh Township that came out victorious over Windber by a score of 48-46 to capture the school’s second consecutive District 5 Class 2A title.
The game featured 11 lead changes in the second half, but in crunch time Conemaugh Township found an extra gear thanks to its lone senior: Jackson Byer.
Byer poured in a game-high 22 points. In the fourth quarter he converted all six of his free throw attempts, saved two points on a hustle play, and also pulled down two crucial rebounds in the closing seconds.
“The kid just knows the game and he plays every facet of the game from offense to defense to rebounding,” veteran Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said of Byer. “He makes plays when you need a play to be made.”
Byer chased down Johnny Shuster on what would have been an easy layup early in the fourth quarter, and in a two point game it proved to be critical.
“When you’re evenly matched with somebody, it comes down to one or two plays and fortunate for us tonight we made those one or two plays down the stretch and came out on the winning end,” Lesko said.
The Indians led by three points late in the game. Windber’s Kyle Dusask had a clean look at a three-pointer from the top of the key, but it was off the mark. Byer secured the rebound to help give his team the win.
“The backup from my teammates, the support I’ve had from them,” Byer said on what keyed those fourth quarter plays. “The guys on the bench, they deserve this because they’ve worked us the hardest in practice.
“The atmosphere too, having the whole town behind us propelled us to the win.”
The close-nature of the game was expected. The two rivals met back in February, and the game was decided by one point. From the the early stages of this one, it seemed destined to be a repeat of that game.
Neither team made a basket in the first three minutes of the game, but eventually they settled in after that. Windber got some early excitement when Blake Klosky drilled a deep three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give his team a narrow 11-9 lead.
That shot sparked a little 7-0 run for the Ramblers, but Conemaugh Township responded with a 7-0 run of its own. The teams entered halftime knotted up at 20.
“You know what you’re getting with Conemaugh Township and Windber, two very competitive schools that like to get after each other and most times display the best things high schools sports is all about,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said. “Unfortunately we were on the wrong end tonight.”
Windber leaned heavily on star Keith Carney. The senior forward entered Thursday’s contest with 1,000 career points.
He hit an early 3-pointer to achieve the mark and finished with a team-high 16 points.
“It’s just another milestone,” the California (Pa) football recruit said. “We had to keep on trucking, and we just couldn’t get it done tonight.”
Charney becomes the first player in the Windber boys basketball program to achieve the 1,000 point milestone since his coach did it back in 2003.
“He’s one of kind, and certainly glad he’s on our team,” Slatcoff said of his senior.
“He’s meant a ton to this program, more than just on the floor.”
Charney and his team battled until the end. He hit a shot as time expired, but the celebration had already begun for the Indians.
Both teams are set to advance to the state tournament that is scheduled to begin next week. For Conemaugh Township, it’s a repeat appearance. As for Windber, it’s the first appearance in the PIAA tournament since 2003, when Slatcoff was playing. He admits it’s a big step for his program.
“We’re going to get back in the lab and go get ready to play in the state playoffs and give it everything we got to represent District 5 and represent the Windber community the best we can,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.