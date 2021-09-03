BOSWELL, Pa. – For the second week in a row, Conemaugh Township jumped out to a 14-point lead. For the second week in a row, it lost the lead in the second half.
However, unlike last week, the Indians were able to make a comeback of their own to take the lead. They also made key defensive plays late to hold on for a 21-20 road victory against North Star.
“I have to give credit to my kids and my defensive coaches after last week,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “Things weren’t real tight last week, and they worked really hard. Ethan Black is an incredible athlete. He always works hard. That is a one-in-a-million play.”
The play Penna referred to took place with just over a minute left in the game. Cougars quarterback Connor Yoder used a pump fake to draw up Indians defender Ethan Black and allow the wide receiver to get open behind him. Yoder lifted a pass for what looked like the go ahead touchdown, but Black used his speed to recover and knock the ball away at the goal line. Yoder was sacked on the next play to end North Star’s hopes. Tanner Shirley knelt down a few times to run out the clock and give the Indians their first win of the season.
Conemaugh Township made another big defensive play on the prior series, as well. North Star looked poised to take the lead. A 33-yard run by Tim Tretter, along with a late hit at the end of the run gave the Cougars a first and goal at the Conemaugh Township 10. Three plays later Yoder found Ethan Yoder near the 5-yard line. However, a holding penalty on the Cougars moved to out to the 25. This forced North Star into a throwing situation. On third-and-goal from the 25, Yoder lifted a pass toward the end zone.
Michael Shonko emerged from a pack of four players with an interception to end the drive.
The Indians jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the opening quarter. Shirley returned the opening kickoff 28 yards to set up the visitors at midfield. On the second play of the game Shirley hit Jackson Byer for a 13-yard completion. After a loss of 6 on a fumble, an incompletion, and a false-start penalty, Shirley and Byer hooked up again, this time for a 49-yard touchdown strike. Caiden Mauzy kicked the extra point to put Conemaugh Township up 7-0.
The Indians added to their lead early in the second quarter, but the drive almost ended in disaster before it got started.
The Indians were pinned deep in their end by a Cougars punt. On second down at their own 5-yard line Conemaugh Township fumbled the ball. However, Braden Adams not only recovered the ball to keep possession, he ran for a first down to move the chains. Conemaugh Township took advantage of the play, marching 96 yards on 13 plays to grab a 14-0 lead.
After being stopped three plays from the 1-yard line, Shirley squirmed into the end zone on fourth down to finish the drive.
“We went out there, and it wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the day it goes down as a win,” said Shirley. “We showed perseverance. We knew we were the better team.
“The Shade guys are new to the team, so things are still new to them. We just came together as a team and as friends and got the win.”
After struggling to complete a drive for a quarter and a half, the Cougars scored twice in the final eight minutes of the first half to close to within 14-12 at the half. Their first score was the result of a big play. On the second play of the drive Yoder connected with Carter Weible on a short slant that turned into a 47-yard catch-and-run scoring play.
The Cougars took advantage of some big plays and some Indians penalties late in the half to cut further into the lead.
Back-to-back face mask penalties moved the ball deep into Indians territory. The drive was capped off with an Ethan Yoder 7-yard reception from Connor Yoder.
North Star took the lead on their first drive of the second half. Tretter returned the second half kickoff for 59 yards. Yoder later converted a 4th and one on a quarterback scram and ended the drive with a two yard touchdown run. He found Tretter open for the two point play that gave North Star a 20-14 lead.
The Indians scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Shiley. Caiden Mauzy added the extra point, his third of the game, to set the final at 21-20.
“It talks about this team’s heart, and their commitment” said North Star coach Bob Landis about his team fighting back from an early 14-0 deficit. “They could have mailed it in and it could have gotten ugly, but we scratched and clawed and got back in the game. Nobody deserves to win or lose a game like this. That was a good football game tonight.”
