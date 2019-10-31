Despite dominating play for most of the game against Everett, Conemaugh Township found itself trailing in the waning moments of the District 5 Class A girls soccer championship. However, everything changed in the span of a few minutes. Jordan Miller scored with 1:35 left in regulation and McKensi Statler netted the game winner 1:32 into overtime to lift the Indians to a 4-3 victory.
“It was the strong overall leadership of a strong senior class that really calmed them down enough,” Conemaugh Township coach Angie Berzonski said. “We have been in tight situations before. We’ve scored four in two minutes at Southern Fulton, and we scored right away in overtime with Westmont. The girls had it in them. We just had to remind them of that.”
The Indians controlled most of the play in the opening half, but only held a 2-1 lead at intermission. The Warriors actually tallied the first goal of the game. Kaitlyn Maxwell took advantage of a Conemaugh Township miscue to score. Maxwell sent the ball deep toward the Indians net as keeper Chloe Shaulis and two defenders got crossed up on who would play the ball. Maxwell took the ball away from the Indians, cut left, and buried the ball in the back of the net.
Conemaugh Township did not panic, though. They took advantage of an Everett misplay to tie the game. Miller got the ball just to the left in midfield in front of the box and shot the ball toward the net. Warriors goalkeeper Emily O’Brien appeared to be in position to stop the ball, but Miller’s shot went through O’Brien’s hands and into the net.
With continued pressure and the ball on Everett’s defensive third, Conemaugh Township took the lead with 12:43 left in the half as Miller had the ball come to her in front of the box. She made a turning shot that went into the top left corner of the net to give the Indians a 2-1 lead, which they took into intermission.
Momentum turned for Everett in the second half. Maxwell scored her second goal of the game with 33:51 remaining in regulation. Kristen Ewing passed the ball ahead through the middle. Maxwell used her body to shield an Indians defender.
She shot from the right side of the box into the top left corner of the net, beating Shaulis to tie the game.
Shaulis was shaken up on back-to-back plays midway through the second half, sending her to the bench. Less than two minutes later Maxwell had a long run down the right sideline. She launched a long shot at the net, which went over the outstretched hands of backup keeper Megan Leasure.
Everett maintained the lead until the final minutes, when Miller buried a loose ball.
Conemaugh Township quickly ended things in overtime. Alyssa Nail had a breakaway, but O’Brien made a save on a point blank shot. However, the Indians chased down the loose ball and shot it back at the net. O’Brien could not hold onto the shot, and it dribbled away from her. Statler took advantage and buried the ball into the back of the net.
“It was so amazing,” said Statler. “I didn’t expect to get the game winning goal. I was so happy I finally got a goal. It’s very special. We haven’t won a district championship in a long time at it just feels so amazing to finally be able to win.”
