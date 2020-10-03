DAVIDSVILLE – A week off after two blowout losses could have been disastrous for Conemaugh Township.
Turns out, it was just what the Indians needed.
Seth Rosey ran for two scores, Tanner Shirley threw for a touchdown and ran for another and the Indians forced six turnovers in a 44-0 rout of Shade on Friday night.
“We played two great teams the first two weeks, so we knew we had our hands full,” Indians coach Tony Penna Jr. said.
“They never buckled for a second. They just kept working. We had this bye week to work on it. There’s a benefit to having two weeks to prepare for this. I was really proud of how we prepared and how the kids played.”
Penna said that’s a difference between this year’s squad and last season’s – his first in Davidsville.
“This is a focused group,” the veteran coach said. “That was something we battled last year, was staying up. We talked about perseverance, and I think this pandemic helped all of us to be a little more perseverant.”
Conemaugh Township (1-2) scored all of its points in the first half, and all but 14 of them came off turnovers.
“We just came out flat,” said Shade coach Don Fyfe, whose team fell to 0-4. “I don’t know why but we just did. We didn’t come out playing our type of football. They’re 0-2, they had a week off, so they came out ready to play. They out-physicaled us, and we just didn’t play well in any facet. It starts with me. I’m responsible for it. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out what we’ve got to get better.”
The Panthers might have had an emotional letdown after finding out that all-state wide receiver Vinny Fyock will miss the remainder of the season with an injury.
“Yeah, Vinny’s out for the year,” Fyfe said. “I think that’s got a lot to do with it. I’m trying to instill in these guys, you’ve got to keep fighting. You’ve still got to play. No one is going to feel bad for us. Yeah, we lost a great player, but you’ve still got to go out and compete.”
Shirley’s 1-yard plunge capped a 14-play drive that put Conemaugh Township up 7-0 after the first of A.J. Smolen’s six extra points. Shirley then picked off a pass that set up Rosey’s 8-yard scoring run for a 14-0 lead.
Rosey, who also had a big night defensively, broke a tackle on his way to a 10-yard touchdown run that put the Indians up 21-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Penna said of Rosey. “All he does is work hard. You have to see him come to work. He was leading the workouts in the spring when we couldn’t get together. It’s a testament to his hard work. None of that stuff happens by accident.”
A Bradley Robinson interception put the Indians in business again, and Tommy Shaffer made it count with a 22-yard touchdown run.
A nice kickoff return by Chris McCorkle helped Shade reach the red zone for the first – and as it turned out only – time on the night but Conemaugh Township recovered a fumble. Five plays later, Shirley found Jackson Byer on a short pass that the junior wide receiver took 34 yards for a touchdown.
Byer then picked off a pass, leading to a one-play drive: Brady Kist’s 18-yard touchdown run.
Already up 42-0, Conemaugh Township got one more defensive stop, and Tyler Poznanski tackled punter Kaden Koleszarik in the end zone for a safety.
“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Fyfe said.
Emilio Ruiz, a junior who just moved into the school district, and Drew Taylor also picked off passes for the Indians, who limited Shade to 89 yards of total offense.
“Our defensive coaching staff, they really worked hard,” Penna said. “Shade’s gotten the best of us for (three) years straight. They’re so explosive on offense, and they have all of these formations from the spread. My defensive coaches worked tirelessly. We were able to shut them down.
“The Shade kids played their hearts out, too, but we were able to get the better of them tonight.”
