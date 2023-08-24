DAVIDSVILLE – Making the move to the Heritage Conference isn’t the only change made by the Conemaugh Township Indians during this past offseason.
Conemaugh Township, 6-5 a season ago with a District 5 Class 1A playoff appearance, also welcomes a new coach on its sidelines as Brandon Studer takes the headset from Tony Penna Jr., who led the team during the previous four seasons.
For Studer, a Conemaugh Valley graduate in his first year as a varsity football head coach, there’s a lot to process and a lot to be excited about.
“It’s exciting. It’s not only a new league, but it’s my rookie season (as head coach),” Studer said. “We’re excited about it. We’re excited to go into a new conference with some new faces.
“We’re trying to take it as a refresh for the program. We’re optimistic. We’re excited to compete.
“We’re going there with an open mind and with the attitude that we need to be ready to compete from a physicality standpoint each week.”
While Conemaugh Township will see numerous new foes in the Heritage Conference, the Indians do join the league with Conemaugh Valley and will be greeted by former WestPAC rival Portage, adding some familiarity to clashes on Fridays.
“We’re excited that Conemaugh Valley and Portage are still going to be in the league,” Studer said. “There’s a lot of rivalries that are being paused or ended with the conference realignment, which is kind of disheartening. We’re excited to keep some local schools. It’s a lot better to draw a crowd when you’re only traveling 20 miles than when you’re traveling 60 miles.”
Studer doesn’t expect to spring many surprises on the Heritage Conference’s traditional squads, even if meetings have been few and far between.
“We’re not looking to use any element of surprise,” Studer said. “We’re going to worry about what we do, perfect that and worry about us each week. Everybody has an idea of what everybody’s going to do, it comes down to winning matchups. We’ll see how it transpires.”
Taking the keys in a program steeped in culture such as Conemaugh Township means that Studer won’t be asked to rebuild the operation from the ground up.
“I’m not reinventing the wheel,” Studer said. “Conemaugh Township is rich in football tradition. The bas and the culture is already there, but of course I want to put my own stamp on the program. I think I’ve put together a coaching staff that compliments each other well.”
Studer noted that the Indians will aim to show more balance with Jon Updyke taking the reins at quarterback with Tanner Shirley moving on due to graduation. Ethan Black, a five-time PIAA gold medalist sprinter and preferred walk-on with Penn State’s football program, also departs after leading the team in receiving yardage a season ago.
Updyke was the Indians’ leading rusher and was the team’s second-leading receiver while playing multiple roles in 2022.
The shotgun attack returns seven starters with five starters returning on defense, having to replace four of its five leading tacklers. Studer said that Conemaugh Township will show a base four-man front on defense.
While there might be growing pains as the team adjusts to a new head coach, the offseason work put in by both the student-athletes and coaching staff has drawn from the pride that is already in place.
“The people in the community are really proud of where they come from,” Studer said.
“The kids are proud to put on that black-and-white uniform.
“My biggest hurdle coming in is that I need to win the kids’ respect. I’m the type of guy, I lead by example. I’m not going to ask them to do something that I wouldn’t do myself.
“We’ve been lifting all summer long at 6:30 in the morning. I just think it’s important that whatever expectations we’re setting as a coaching staff, is what we demonstrate ourselves.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
