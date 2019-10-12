BEDFORD – Richland needed only three plays to take the lead in a meeting of LHAC heavyweights at Bedford High School on Friday night.
One defensive stand later, the undefeated Rams firmly grasped the momentum and never really slowed down in a 42-13 victory.
“From start to finish they kicked our tails,” said Bedford coach Kevin Steele, whose team fell to an undefeated opponent for a second straight week and is 6-2. “Credit to them. Their kids came out and dominated in all three phases.
“We were very poor in all three phases. Our kids did not have a good night and their kids did.”
Richland sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl completed 17 of 21 passes for 222 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Senior Caleb Burke caught six of the passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
“We have great athletes,” said Burke said, the University of New Hampshire recruit who entered the week as the area’s second-leading receiver. “(Trevor) Tustin, (Griffin) LaRue, (Allen) Mangus, the Sabol brothers (Jacob and Lucas). They do a great job out there. We work our butts off throughout the week so it really pays off on Friday.”
Stahl hit Tustin near the Bedford 20-yard line and the senior made a move, then followed a block by Burke into the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown pass on the Rams’ third play from scrimmage. Autumn Facci made the first of four extra points to set a 7-0 score at 10:22.
The Bisons answered with an 11-play march that included runs of 19 and 8 yards by sophomore quarterback Mercury Swaim. But Richland stopped a fourth-and-4 play from the 16 and took over at the 20-yard line.
Stahl hit Burke for 20 yards on a drive capped by Burke’s 1-yard touchdown catch with 9.6 seconds on the first-quarter clock.
“Kellan Stahl does a great job of getting me the ball,” Burke said. “He’s going to be something special in the Richland football program. That is my little brother and I’m happy for what he does for me. All of my guys have got my back and do a great job blocking and all of the dirty work.”
Burke eluded tacklers on a 46-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter and Koby Bailey caught a 5-yard TD with 48.4 showing in the half, which Richland led 28-0.
“Our defense played great in that first half,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “All the way around, our special teams did a great job. Our kicker spotted the ball where we needed to kick it. Our defense, no points in the first half and our offense scored every time we had the ball. You’ve got to like what you saw in the first half, for sure.”
Burke’s 35-yard TD in the third quarter made it 34-0. Swaim scored on a 1-yard run for the Bisons. He finished with 66 yards on 14 carries.
In the fourth quarter, Richland had a 1-yard touchdown run by Jacob Sabol. Burke caught the conversion pass to put a running clock into motion.
The Bisons had a 40-yard run by Justin Arnold with 2:07 remaining. Lizzy Martz kicked the extra point to set the final.
“Obviously they have some playmakers and some good football players but we knew that going into it,” Steele said. “Our kids just did not play well. They dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball and we just were not able to do much on offense or defense. That’s why the scoreboard shows what it does.”
Richland rushed for 140 yards on 23 carries and finished with 362 offensive yards. The Rams had 20 first downs, nine more than Bedford.
“Our philosophy is to take what the defense presents,” Bailey said. “A lot of times we’ll get gimmick coverages because of how talented our receivers are. We didn’t get a lot of that so we were able to attack the perimeter and once we spread them out a little we were able to run the ball.”
The Bisons netted 223 rushing yards, 79 in the fourth quarter, and passed for 16.
“Our defensive coordinator Tim Ripple is fantastic,” Burke said. “He puts in time to make our team successful.”
