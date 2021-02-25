Drezyre Toney drew one of the most difficult tasks for a boys basketball player in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The Greater Johnstown senior had to guard Bedford’s prolific scorer Steven Ressler on Wednesday night at Doc Stofko Gymnasium. Toney did his part on the defensive end, but also had a hot hand with five 3-point field goals and 17 points on offense, as the Trojans beat the Bisons 79-53.
Drezyre Toney had 17 points, 6 reb in @trojanshoops 79-53 win over Bedford. But his defense had a big impact too. pic.twitter.com/5GhaDbCZn0— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 25, 2021
“Ressler is a great player. We came out strong. Our coach gave us a game plan and we executed it,” Toney said. “He’s a great player though. Amazing.”
The Trojans also have a great player in senior Joziah Wyatt-Taylor. The 6-foot-3 center scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds despite sitting out most of the second quarter after picking up his third foul.
“We got into a little bit of foul trouble early,” Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. “ ‘Joz’ might have had 30 points but he sat the whole second quarter. Guys came off the bench and contributed, hit timely shots, got timely stops.”
The Trojans are 12-1 overall – 11-0 in the LHAC. They hold the top seed and will host fourth-seeded Penn Cambria (11-6, 8-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the conference semifinal round.
Bedford won its first 12 games but has had three straight setbacks against teams headed for the LHAC semifinals. The third-seeded Bisons will take a 12-3 record – 9-3 in the conference – to second-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (12-3, 10-3) on Thursday.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting, keep competing,” Bedford coach Jason Ressler said. “That’s all I asked them to do, just come out here and compete and not hang their heads. Find something in the second half and build off it.”
Steven Ressler finished with a team-high 15 points after being shut out in the first quarter and limited to a pair of 3-pointers in the opening half. Mercury Swaim had 14 points and Ethan Weber had eight rebounds.
“That’s a really good basketball team,” Durham said of Bedford. “I thought that was our best game we’ve probably played all year. We’re starting to round into shape.
“We can really shoot it. We have some guys who can really shoot the basketball, and it’s just a really good complement to go with our inside game.”
Bedford led 6-5 after a Swaim 3-pointer in the first quarter, but the Bisons didn’t score again until Max Washington’s basket with 6:56 showing in the second quarter.
Johnstown led 22-6 after one quarter as Omarion Harris beat the buzzer with a 50-foot shot. Toney repeated the late drama with a buzzer-beating 3 that set a 41-25 halftime score.
Omarion Harris from 50 Feet at the buzzer, Johnstown 22, Bedford 6 End 1. pic.twitter.com/8Egn9Pd87J— Johnstown Trojan Athletics (@GJSDAthletics) February 25, 2021
“It definitely gives you momentum as a team,” Toney said. “When you hit big plays like that, there’s always cheering and it definitely brightens up the room.”
Coach Ressler said those long-range shots were damaging, but hardly the only reason Greater Johnstown pulled away.
“Six points off last-second shots in the first and second quarters,” Coach Ressler said. “Not that it made the difference. They’re really hard to guard. Inside game. Outside game. They’re strong, quick. They’re just a really good team. They just beat us.”
Durham pointed to his team’s defensive effort as a difference-maker.
“Anytime you play against Steven Ressler, your whole team needs to be aware of where he’s at,” Durham said. “If you don’t, he’s going to drop 40 on you.”
Enter Toney.
“Drezyre Toney did a really good job,” Durham said. “We planned on playing all of our guards on (Ressler) a little bit. Dre really stepped up to the challenge and took it. He didn’t ask for any break on him. He just really stuck with it.
“We need that type of effort from our seniors down the stretch. We need to be able to play not only on the offensive end but great defense as well.”
