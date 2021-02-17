PORTAGE – An inside job determined the final outcome in a highly anticipated matchup of WestPAC girls basketball front-runners on Wednesday afternoon.
Unbeaten Windber collected 41 rebounds, including 20 by 6-foot senior Amanda Cominsky, to control the paint against previously once-beaten Portage at Len Chappell Gymnasium.
Cominsky also had 15 points and five blocked shots, and 5-7 junior guard Gina Gaye had 16 points and five rebounds as the Ramblers won 49-30.
“I think we all just worked really hard together,” said Cominsky, who has 161 points and 162 rebounds this season for the 13-0 Ramblers. “We all just knew coming in here we had a big height advantage, and I think we took advantage of that. We all worked really hard.”
Portage was coming off its first loss of the season on Tuesday against visiting Richland (51-38), another team with a strong inside presence led by 5-10 Jordyn Kinsey.
“As a coach, as a parent in the stands, you’re always yelling, ‘Box out. Jump.’ It’s easier said than done,” said Portage coach Lance Hudak, whose Mustangs are 13-2. “These last two nights, we’ve been significantly undersized in the paint. With Windber, it’s just not Amanda (Cominsky). It’s also Gina (Gaye), and the guards are stronger kids who can box out and rebound. Hopefully we learn from this, watch the film and see what we can do better to try to neutralize that come Friday against Westmont that has the same kind of size inside, and come playoffs.”
Windber is 8-0 in the WestPAC North, while Portage slipped to 10-1 in the section.
“We know their guards are electric. They can come out there, they can hit 3’s, they can drive on you. But it’s one of those old sayings, ‘You can’t teach height,’ ” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said. “Amanda is pretty agile when it comes to playing some defense and moving around in the paint.
“Not only can she go down there, but we have two guards that can do a mixture. “Rylee Ott and Gina Gaye can also pound the ball down there if they had to. That mixed with Kylie (Ashbrook) lingering free, we felt we had the advantage on the inside.”
Windber led 13-11 after one quarter. The Ramblers defense held the potent Portage offense to single-digit scoring in each of the final three quarters – 5, 5 and 9 points, respectively. No Mustangs player reached double-digit scoring in the game.
“We talked about coming in that we needed to get a good start, make the baskets that we could,” Cominsky said. “We all just were very excited for this game. It was a big matchup.”
Originally part of a girls-boys doubleheader scheduled on Monday, the game was postponed due to the wintry weather.
The make-up had to be played at 4 p.m. so that officials would be available, Portage announced in an email on Tuesday.
The Ramblers and Mustangs boys played the second half of the doubleheader Wednesday night after a junior high contest was sandwiched between the two varsity events.
“I feel like our team is really good at adversity,” Cominsky said. “We just came back. Either way, we were ready to play.”
Hudak told his players the Mustangs’ preseason goals of conference and district success still remain.
“Windber, credit to them,” Hudak said. “They played good defense. The shots that we did have, we weren’t shooting well.
“And, we passed up a lot (of shots) that we did have. I think it’s a little confidence thing with us right now. You win 13 straight and you’re feeling pretty good about yourself.
“Then in the course of 24 hours, you lose two. There are kids now who are hanging their heads a little bit and not playing with a lot of confidence. We need to get that back.”
