Basketball
College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 86, Edinboro 64: The Mountain Cats ran their winning streak to four in a row by cruising to victory over the Fighting Scots in a matchup of PSAC West teams at the Sports Center on Monday afternoon.
The Mountain Cats (11-3 overall, 7-1 PSAC) remained tied for first with Indiana (Pa.), which also is 7-1 in the West Division standings. Edinboro (5-7, 3-4 PSAC) suffered its third consecutive loss.
IUP travels to Pitt-Johnstown for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Monday.
Forward John Paul Kromka, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, posted his seventh double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds. He hit 11 of 16 shots in 35 minutes while collecting five steals and three blocks.
Three other players also reached double figures for the Mountain Cats, with guards Fred Mulbah contributing 22 points and six assists, and Joe Batt 10 points and six rebounds. Another guard, Jared Jakubick, netted 13 points and nine rebounds.
Guard Deontae Robertson topped Edinboro with 18 points, while guard Cyrie Coates added 16 and forward Terrence Moore 11.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 54.2% (32 of 59) from the floor and 30.8% (4 of 13) from 3-point range. Edinboro shot 39.4% (26 of 66) overall and 28.6% (6 of 21) from behind the arc.
The hosts led by as many as 24 points in the second half and Edinboro could get no closer than 11.
Bryant 82, St. Francis 52: In Smithfield, Rhode Island, Peter Kiss tallied 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Bulldogs over the Red Flash on Monday night.
Charles Pride added 18 points for Bryant (8-8, 5-1 Northeast Conference). Hall Elisias provided 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Myles Thompson led St. Francis (5-12, 1-5) with 14 points, and Josh Cohen added 10 points.
Bryant allowed just 15 points in the first half, then scored 50 points in the second half.
Game postponed
The Penn State men’s basketball team’s home game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Minnesota program.
Penn State and Minnesota will work with the Big Ten Conference on potential options to reschedule the game.
The Nittany Lions will travel to play Iowa at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 70, Edinboro 59: Forward Ashley Norling tied her career high with 21 points and the Mountain Cats earned their first win of the new year with a triumph over the Fighting Scots on Monday afternoon in a PSAC West matchup at the Sports Center.
Norling, who added seven rebounds, fouled out with a little over two minutes remaining.
She hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor and all five free throws in 26 minutes for the Mountain Cats (5-9 overall, 3-5 PSAC), who outscored the Fighting Scots 23-10 in the fourth quarter.
Norling previously scored 21 points against Clarion on Feb. 15, 2020.
Pitt-Johnstown guard and Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Guards Olivia Fasick and Hayden Taylor added 10 points each for coach Mike Drahos’ team.
Forward Gillian Fisher topped the Fighting Scots (6-4, 4-3 PSAC) with a game-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers.
Guard/forward Ashten Boggs had 15 points and forward Bella Burrelli pulled down 10 rebounds for Edinboro, which leads the all-time series 14-4.
Wrestling
Mountain Cats adjust schedule with quad match
The undefeated Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team will hold a quad match with King (Tennessee), Seton Hill and Shippensburg on Sunday afternoon inside the Sports Center.
After Pitt-Johnstown’s PSAC home match against Seton Hill was postponed on Friday, coach Pat Pecora’s Mountain Cats joined Seton Hill and King in adjusting the schedule.
Initially, they had planned to wrestle a tri-match. Shippensburg will now join the event and make it a quad match.
On the original schedule, Pitt-Johnstown and Shippensburg were to meet on Feb. 2.
The four programs will meet on Sunday, with action beginning at 11 a.m. King and Pitt-Johnstown will meet on Mat 1, while Seton Hill and Shippensburg will wrestle on Mat 2.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Seton Hill and Pitt-Johnstown will wrestle, while King and Shippensburg meet on the other mat.
At 2 p.m., Shippensburg and Pitt-Johnstown will wrestle, while King and Seton Hill will compete on Mat 2.
