LORETTO, Pa. – Monday night’s game is further evidence that Josh Cohen’s star still is rising.
Unfortunately, not even a career night for St. Francis University’s 6-foot-10 junior post could keep the Red Flash from dropping their third straight contest.
Cohen finished with 40 points against visiting Lehigh, but St. Francis was just 4-for-18 from 3-point range and the Mountain Hawks went on a decisive spurt in the middle of the second half in their 82-76 victory at DeGol Arena.
The result left Cohen with the temperament of a hungry, caged tiger postgame.
“My individual stats or the 40 points does not matter to me one bit,” Cohen said. “I would rather score zero points and win.”
St. Francis dipped to 1-4. The Flash still have two more home games this week to try to right the course before heading to Bucknell and Ohio State.
“For our young guys, we’ve got to get another win (soon),” Flash senior forward Marlon Hargis said. “We need confidence.”
Hargis fouled out with 10 points with 4:23 to go. Freshman guard Landon Moore came on late to wind up with 13 points.
Lehigh gained control of the game when the Hawks went on a 15-4 run in the middle of the second half after freshman Landon Moore had evened the count at 41 when his pass for Cohen was deflected and then lost by Lehigh’s Henri Adassi, only to end up right back in Moore’s hands under the bucket for a layup at the 15:20 mark.
It took St. Francis more than six minutes to score its next three field goals, though.
Cam Gregory’s three-point play with 39 seconds left got the Flash as close as three, 79-76, but the Flash couldn’t overtake the Hawks.
“Too many ups and downs. We’ve got to get a consistent performance,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “That’s where we’ve got to get better.”
It was Cohen’s third 20-point game already this season. He had four all of last year.
Cohen tied his career high of 26 with more than 13 minutes left on a nimble spin baseline for a lay-in. He scored his 27th and 28th on a hook shot with 9:55 remaining and reached the 30-point mark for the first time in his college career less than a minute later.
The last SFU player to score 40 points in a game was Mike Iuzzolino, who had a 41-point game against Robert Morris in 1991.
The most points by a St. Francis player in the Stokes Building was Jack Phelan with 42, and Cohen had a shot to tie that with a little more than a minute left but it hit the back of the iron and bounced out. He still was 15-for-19 from the floor, 10-of-13 from the line, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a shot.
“I’ve had an awesome team of development here,” said Cohen, the Northeast Conference’s sixth man of the year last season and a first-team all-conference pick in the preseason. “Me and Coach (Andy) Helton have spent countless, countless, countless, countless hours together, summers, falls, winters. Me and Coach Helton would be here together in the summer and it’s 100 degrees anywhere in Pennsylvania and I’m running up and down hills.
“I’ve been really blessed.”
St. Francis got junior guard Ronell Giles back after a three-game absence. He played two minutes, missing his only shot and committing a turnover. Last year, Giles started 15 games and averaged 10.8 points per game before injuries derailed his season.
The Mountain Hawks overcame Cohen’s 17 first-half points to lead 36-30 on the intermision, ending the half on a 5-1 run after Cam Gregory’s jumper had gotten St. Francis to within two.
Lehigh made 10 of its first 13 shots to grab at 22-12 lead at the 12:03 mark of the first half.
Cohen had 14 of the Flash’s first 16 points, but St. Francis pulled to within a point when Moore cut baseline for a layup of Zahree Harrison’s assist at the 7:11 mark after Marlon Hargis made a 3-pointer.
Hargis then came open off a downscreen to put SFU up 24-22 with another trey a half-minute later. Lehigh, though, answered with a 9-0 run.
Cohen, who entered the game shooting 65.2%, went 7-for-8 from the field in the first 20 minutes.
“We just need to believe in each other. That’s really it. There’s just a little bit of a lack of trust. It’s from some inexperience from guys that haven’t been here for a while. It’s also from leadership at the top,” said Cohen, a captain. “Me and Max (Land) need to take control of the situation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.