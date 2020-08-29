Only one point separated the top two teams in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference preseason football coaches’ poll on Saturday.
Defending 5-6-9 Class AAA champion Bedford edged defending District 6 Class AA champ and 2019 state semifinalist Richland, 133-132, in a poll of 12 conference coaches taken in conjunction with LHAC media day at Trojan Stadium.
“We know what we have coming back and obviously everyone else does, too,” said Bedford assistant coach Adam Arnold, who attended Saturday's event with several Bisons players. “We’re just working on getting better as a team every day. We have a lot of position battles right now. A lot returning. A lot still completely uncertain.
“We’re trying to work through that and all the adversity that has happened this summer for everybody, not just us.”
Bedford and Richland each received five first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. The Bisons had four second-place votes, two third-place and one fourth-place nomination.
Richland had two second-place nods and five third-place votes.
“We feel we have a team that will compete for the conference,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said earlier this week. “We’re going to compete every Friday night – whether it’s the conference or districts or whatever we face.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic finished last season as PIAA Class A runner-up after a 10-7 overtime loss to Farrell at Hersheypark Stadium. The Marauders were third in the preseason poll with 119 points, including two first-place votes, five seconds, four thirds and an uncharacteristic ninth place vote.
Defending District 5-AA champion Chestnut Ridge was fourth in the poll with 106 points, followed by Bishop McCort Catholic (82), Westmont Hilltop (76), Penn Cambria (72), Cambria Heights (56), Forest Hills (48), Somerset (38), Central Cambria (37) and Greater Johnstown (25).
'Another great year'
Ten of the 12 conference schools participated in media day and the other two coaches submitted their polls via phone interviews.
“The conference has always had some outstanding teams that made long playoff runs in both District 5 and District 6,” Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Justin Wheeler said. “I think the difference this year is the teams that haven’t had much success in the recent years, I think they’ve all really improved.
“The top is going to be the top, but the bottom has moved up to a whole new level. I think it’s going to make for great match-ups every week.”
Added first-year Somerset head coach Brian Basile, “Until someone knocks Richland off, I think they’re the team to beat followed by Bedford, BG and Chestnut Ridge. It should be another great year for the conference, with great talent and great coaching.”
Bedford went 10-3 last season, losing 21-20 in overtime to District 6-AAA champion Bald Eagle Area in the PIAA playoffs.
“We’ve been working on how to win games in the fourth quarter in those tough moments when you have to come together when it matters the most,” Bedford senior running back/cornerback Steven Ressler said. “We had the games won and lost them on ourselves, not the other team.”
Bisons lineman Jaydin Vargas said the team is eager to play a game during a season delayed two weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been a different type of year, with the possibility of no fall sports being played until the PIAA recently voted to move forward even though spectators will not be allowed at games.
“Overall, we have a close-knit group,” Vargas said. “We’re best friends. We hang out. We’re a family. On the line especially we just work together so well. We go through adversity and get through it.”
Richland won its second straight district crown and went 13-1 in 2019. The Rams advanced to the state semifinal round, losing 49-27 to eventual champion Southern Columbia. Richland lost some marquee players to graduation, but still returns a lot of talent.
“It helps a lot when your team has experience. It helps you play a lot better when you’re under pressure,” said Richland senior inside linebacker Jacob Sabol. “Even the younger guys coming up, we can see they have a lot of talent. With the experienced guys and the newer guys, we’re going to have a lot of success this year.”
Ridge endures tragedy
Veteran Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker attended the media day alone. He said his Lions players mourned the death of classmate and standout wrestler Kai Burkett, who was killed in a Friday vehicle accident.
Shoemaker said many of his players were very close to Burkett. Shoemaker declined to further discuss the tragedy, saying it would be more appropriate for the school district to comment.
Shoemaker said the LHAC will be loaded, top to bottom. His team received one second-place, five third-place, five fourth-place and one eighth-place vote in the coaches poll.
“It’s always tough and there are a lot of teams with good numbers coming back,” Shoemaker said. “There will be a lot of experience on the field each and every Friday night. Richland is the two-time defending champions, so everybody is going to be gunning for them. They have a strong core back.
“Bedford is loaded this year with a lot of returning experience and some outstanding athletes. BG has just got starter after starter back at just about every position. The rest of the league has a lot of young kids who played last year who are coming back, like Forest Hills and Penn Cambria.”
