Two of the biggest shots from Monday’s District 6 Class 2A semifinal at Bishop McCort Catholic High School came from a Crimson Crushers senior who coach John Hahn has been nudging toward hoisting more attempts.
Guard Bailey Shriver scored 12 points with a five-point cluster spanning 44 seconds of the fourth quarter helping to put Bishop McCort ahead to stay as the top-seed in the 6-2A bracket downed Bellwood-Antis 71-61.
“We’ve been begging her to shoot all year,” Hahn said. “She has a good shot. Lexi (Martin) has a good shot. Cami Beppler comes off the bench. Ally Stephens … They all love to shoot the 3s. They all can shoot the 3. Bailey doesn’t like to shoot, but she buried one today that was huge.”
Shriver, who also had five assists, connected on a 3-pointer to give Bishop McCort a 60-59 lead with 5 minutes remaining in the fourth. A second bucket followed with 4:16 remaining to push that advantage to 62-59.
“Any open look, we needed to take it,” Shriver said. “We needed to get up by a couple more to have a little bit more of a lead. If we got more shots up and they went in, we were good.”
After Shriver’s personal run, the Crimson Crushers outscored the Blue Devils the remainder of the way with a steal and layup by Lexi Martin triggering the closing 9-2 run.
Bishop McCort, which will face No. 2 seed Homer-Center in Thursday’s District 6-2A championship at Mount Aloysius College, generated 10 steals in the first quarter and four in the fourth. The Crimson Crushers’ press in the first led to the bulk of the early turnovers that they forced the Blue Devils into as they built a 14-7 lead through the first 4 minutes thanks to a pair of treys by Shriver and another from Ally Stephens. Bishop McCort led 22-15 after a quarter, only to see that lead evaporate in short order to open the second with seven points from Leigha Clapper sparking a 13-3 spurt, which was capped by a Lydia Worthing bucket to make it 28-25.
The Blue Devils grew their lead to 37-30 on a Chelsea McCaulsky basket with 1:15 to go in the half, only to see a pair of free throws from Stephens and a field goal from Martin slice four points off of that bulge heading into intermission.
Worthing, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, totaled 12 in each category thanks to picking up her fourth foul with 6:16 left in the third. With the 5-foot-10 junior, Bellwood-Antis’ tallest starter, on the bench the lead yo-yoed with Bishop McCort going on a 13-2 run highlighted by a Martin 3-pointer and ollowed by a Cami Beppler bomb to make it 47-39.
The Blue Devils’ penchant to run its offense in transition allowed the guests to battle back as they pushed to knot the score at 53 on a Jaidyn McCracken 2-pointer.
“We like to run and we know they do, too” Bellwood-Antis coach Jim Swaney said. “I don’t know how many teams they play who will invite to run with them.
“That’s our game. We’re not going to change just because of who we’re playing. ”
Clapper’s 3-pointer with 6:10 to go pushed Bellwood-Antis ahead 59-55 before Stephens responded with a bucket.
Approximately 45 seconds later, Shriver’s go-ahead 3-pointer opened the finishing kick for Bishop McCort.
Martin led the Crimson Crushers with 20 points while Bria Bair notched 13 points. Stephens and Shriver each tallied 12 points with Gianna Gallucci contributing 10 more to the cause. Bair also had nine rebounds while Martin collected six steals.
Clapper’s 17 points off the bench led Bellwood-Antis, while McCaulsky followed with 13. McCracken and Worthing each had 12 points for the Blue Devils, who will meet Penns Manor in Thursday’s 6-2A consolation game.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
