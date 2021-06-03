SOMERSET – The Somerset and Clearfield high school baseball teams followed similar paths to the District 5-8-9 Class 4A subregional championship game on Wednesday.
Each team entered the playoffs with a sub-.500 record.
Both programs brought a solid group of seniors and a promising mix of younger players to the title match.
The two men leading their respective teams have a combined 78 years experience as high school baseball coaches.
In his 28th season, Somerset’s Steve Costea won his 400th career game in the subregional's semifinal round last week. In his 50th season, Sid Lansberry, 74, led the visiting Bisons to another championship and added to an amazing resume.
Clearfield overcame an early deficit with a late charge that led the Bisons past the Golden Eagles, 7-4.
“A great effort by our kids after a disastrous first inning. I’ve got to give our pitcher credit,” Lansberry said of left-handed senior starter Hunter Dixon. “He buckled down. Things weren’t looking good but he got better as the game wore on.”
Dixon surrendered a three-run homer to Somerset junior Spencer Marteeny in the bottom of the first inning. The rocket cleared the tall fence in right field, landing on Franklin Avenue for the first home run of Marteeny’s scholastic career.
“We got off to a good start,” Costea said. “We jumped up by three.”
Clearfield (9-11-1) tallied an unearned run in the second inning, but Somerset (7-15) answered with one in the third, as Ryan Wilmotte singled and scored on Ethan Hemminger’s second double of the contest.
Dixon settled in and held Somerset without a hit or a run from the fourth through sixth innings before being relieved by closer Karson Rumsky in the seventh.
“Dixon can throw,” Costea said. “He hits spots. He changes speeds. Batting has been what we needed to work on all year and that’s what we did. We were hoping to scrape by and get enough runs in, but we just didn’t do that today.”
Dixon struck out 13 batters while walking one and allowing five hits.
“That’s a great game by him,” Lansberry said. “Not his best game, but a good, solid game.”
Somerset right-handed starter Aiden VanLenten also was effective through four innings. He scattered six hits while striking out three and walking one.
“VanLenten threw very well,” Costea said. “He’s thrown well for us all year. He’s a very good pitcher. He changes speeds, hits spots. He’s always giving us a chance to win the game.”
With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, VanLenten fanned three Bison batters to end the threat and keep his team in front by three runs.
“Their starter had 77 pitches and he was throwing good,” Lansberry said. “He struck out the side actually in his last inning. He was going good, and I was glad to see him come out. I thought he was throwing better as the game went on.”
The Bison worked four consecutive walks to open the fifth against Golden Eagles reliever Shane Roberts. A fielder’s choice led to a run that made it 4-3.
Then Clearfield catcher Matt Bailor launched a home run over the fence in right to put the Bisons in front 5-4.
“A lot of good at-bats,” Lansberry said. “I know, a lot of walks, but sometimes you’ve got to earn those walks. The pitches were right around the plate, and our kids hung in there. That’s what we try to teach, good solid at-bats and try to get into their bullpen, which we did.”
Shortstop Kyle Elensky doubled home a run in the top of the seventh and scored on DH Blake Prestash’s double to pad the margin.
“I made the comment at the end of the game that if I had to script this out again, I’d probably do the exact same thing I just did,” Costea said. “Last week we went with the same formula, and it worked out great, and we did what we needed to do.
“Today they just outscored us. That’s baseball. You’re going to have that.”
Lansberry appreciated this season’s title coming in his 50th year with the Bison program.
“It’s great to do it this year,” Lansberry said. “I was hoping this group could do it. It’s easy to say last year would have been our big year. (In 2020) We had six seniors coming back that had started all three years. Of course, that got wiped out (by the COVID-19 pandemic).
“This is a rebuilding year, which you can tell by our record. We don’t even have a winning record. To go this far is a great accomplishment by these kids because they’ve gotten better and improved throughout the season. To me, that’s the plus, to be better as the year goes on.”
Even in his 70s, Lansberry still savors moments like those he shared with his players while posing for photographs with the championship trophy and medals.
“These kids have been so fun to coach, even in the down times,” Lansberry said. “You’ve got to have fun. If you don’t have fun you might as well get the hell out of it. I guess I’m still here so I’m still having fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.