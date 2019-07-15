CLAYSBURG – The host squad tallied four runs each in the second and fourth innings to defeat Bedford 10-4 in Monday’s Cambria County American Legion League championship game.
Both teams advance to the Region 7 Tournament, which begins Friday in Latrobe.
Hunter Emerick, Kyle Glass, Lleyton Kling and Conner Oakes all had two hits for Claysburg (23-1).
Emerick finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Glass and Kling added two RBIs apiece. Oakes doubled.
Corey Chamberlain earned the win after allowing two earned runs in five frames.
Isaac Whysong led Bedford (19-6) with two hits. Jared Dowey tripled. Ashton Dull, Drew Hall, Trenton Mellott and Nate Semanek each drove in a run.
