St. Michael took advantage of its early opportunities with runners in scoring position and the middle of the lineup at the plate.
Just one crooked number was all the Saints needed in Wednesday’s Cambria County American Legion League contest at Tony Penna Sr. Field on the campus of Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center. St. Michael right-hander Kaden Christ tossed a five-hit shutout as the Saints blanked Richland 3-0 amidst a constant rain shower throughout the game.
“It felt pretty good,” said Christ, who threw 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes. “It’s a better performance of mine since I didn’t really play any varsity, so I did well today.”
Christ, who tossed first-pitch strikes to 15 of 27 hitters, fanned each of the final four batters he faced. He finished with six strikeouts, no walks and benefited from three double plays turned in by his defense.
“That’s always nice because if I miss a spot or something, I always have guys to trust to be able to make those plays,” Christ said of his defense.
“It’s something I need every game.”
“I thought Jace Irvin called a really good game behind the plate,” St. Michael head coach Matt Gramling said. “He (Christ) throws his off-speed enough that you have to look out for it. That makes that fastball look even faster yet.”
Richland (4-3) finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. After Brady Manges’ leadoff double in the fifth, Christ recorded two groundouts and a pop up.
“I’m proud of the effort,” Richland manager Jason Kaminsky said. “Kaden threw a real nice game for them. You don’t often see two line drives, pickoff double plays in the same game.
“You can’t really fault anybody. We hit the ball great. It just happened to be right at some people. Having a guy that’s 6-foot-5 or 6-6, whatever Luke (Scarton) is down there (at third base), he took a run away from us, I thought.”
St. Michael (6-2) received two hits each from Kirk Bearjar, Devin Kreger and Tyler Orris. The Saints gave Christ early support in the top of the first inning against Richland right-hander Cole Strick. Hunter Forcellini walked with one out and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Kreger delivered a two-out RBI single to left field for the first run.
The visiting Saints recorded two double plays in the first two frames. A 4-6-3 twin killing ended the first. Second baseman Forcellini caught a lineout and threw to first base for the second out in the second.
“Our defense has been outstanding all year,” Gramling said. “Our middle infield, with Orris and Forcellini, it’s hard to find a better defensive pair than those two. They work so well with each other.”
St. Michael added to its lead in the third with a pair of runs.
Orris blooped in a single to right field, stole second base and moved to third on a passed ball. Bearjar singled through the left side of the infield for a 2-0 advantage. Scarton laced an RBI double off the left-center field fence. Richland shortstop Roman Fetzko made a diving catch to leave two Saints stranded in scoring position.
The Saints finished 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
Strick, who made a running catch in the seventh to rob Scarton of extra bases, fanned seven batters in five innings.
Ethan Kaminsky racked up three strikeouts over the final two frames.
In the sixth, Ethan Kaminsky roped a line drive to the 6-6 Scarton, who snared it and tossed to first base for a double play. Three of the final four 56ers hitters were caught looking.
As the game wore on, Christ mixed in more of his off-speed offerings.
“Working the off-speed really helps because before, I threw mainly fastballs,” Christ said.
“It really helped to give them a different view and helped me to strike more kids out. I think I threw more (off-speed pitches) throughout the game because I saw what they were able to hit, what they weren’t able to hit.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
