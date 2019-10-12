Trailing by 14 points as precious time was ticking off the clock in the fourth quarter, the Chestnut Ridge offense finally solved the Bishop McCort Catholic defense.
It took Matt Whysong wrestling an end-zone interception from the grip of Nate Vamos to get the Lions on the board with 7:04 left in regulation.
Chestnut Ridge’s rally continued with two more touchdowns – the second in overtime – as the Lions eked past the Crimson Crushers 21-14 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Whysong also scored the go-ahead touchdown – a 10-yard pass from Logan Pfister – on the Lions’ first play of overtime. On Bishop McCort’s series, Duane Knisely sacked Bishop McCort’s Will Miller for a 7-yard loss on third down, setting up the Crimson Crushers’ last-chance heave to the end zone, a Miller pass intended for Jordan Page that was deflected by Kaden Bowser to preserve the win.
As the ball fell to the turf, Chestnut Ridge remained unbeaten, now 8-0.
“These kids never cease to amaze me,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “I said that a few weeks ago, and (on Friday), they topped everything they previously topped. Just a lot of heart and not giving up. We were frustrated all night and Bishop McCort had a great defensive game plan that really shut us down.
“Somehow we found a way to make a few plays and score.”
Defensively, Bishop McCort had dominated the Lions over the bulk of the first three quarters, holding them to four first downs while keeping Pfister at bay.
The dynamic Chestnut Ridge quarterback was limited to 7 yards on the ground and 43 through the air.
While the Crimson Crushers defense was flustering the Lions, the offense was efficient enough to produce a pair of touchdowns on lengthy drives.
The first score came off the game’s opening kickoff when Bishop McCort traveled 67 yards in 10 plays with Miller rolling off tackle to score from 10 yards away. Will Haslett notched the first of his two point-after kicks to make it 7-0.
On that run, Miller passed Shawn Newcomer for fifth all time on the school’s career rushing list.
Whysong halted a chance at more Bishop McCort points late in the second half when he picked off Miller’s deep ball in the end zone, keeping the score at 7-0.
Chestnut Ridge picked up just 3 yards on its opening possession of the second half before a 24-yard punt gave Bishop McCort possession at its 46. A 13-play march navigated those 54 yards with Brendan Bair powering in from inside the 1 on the third-and-goal snap.
The teams traded punts to bridge the third and fourth quarters, setting up the Lions first scoring march, a 73-yard trek that needed 10 plays before Whysong’s first touchdown snag.
A Bishop McCort three-and-out gave Chestnut Ridge possession at its 25 with a pass interference penalty against Bishop McCort opening the possession. The Crimson Crushers were penalized three times for 31 yards on the drive with the Lions cashing in as Trey Maxwell burrowed in from the 1.
“We played lights-out (defense) for three and a half quarters, and then the momentum shifted,” Bishop McCort coach Brian Basile said. “Against a good team that’s undefeated, they took advantage of that momentum shift.
“Credit to them, they kept fighting.”
Brady Miller’s point-after kick knotted the score, which stayed that way for the remaining 2:54 of regulation as Bishop McCort saw a drive stall at the Chestnut Ridge 36.
Pfister was 16 of 26 for 135 yards, while Whysong pulled in seven passes for 90 yards.
Miller rushed for 91 yards while Bair, who entered the game as the 10th-leading tackler in Bishop McCort history, tallied nine stops to finish Friday in a tie for seventh with Kevin Oreskovich, having passed Chaz Merriman and Greg Harteis during the game.
