ALTOONA, Pa. – The last eight days have been tough for the Deputy family.
On the Friday before the District 5 Tournament, Richard Deputy, the 63-year-old father of Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy and the grandfather of Dominic Deputy, passed away.
Richard’s funeral was held this past Thursday. So Dominic, a freshman and the top seed at 107 pounds, wrestled the Southwest Regional Class AA Tournament with a heavy heart.
“It’s very emotional,” Dominic said. “I’m dedicating my postseason to him.”
Dominic carried the emotions into the Altoona Fieldhouse, but he was still able to capture the 107-pound title on Saturday night. Deputy, ranked second in the state by PA Power Wrestling, earned a 12-4 major decision over Burrell’s Cam Baker in the championship finals.
“He was a little nervy today,” Josh Deputy said. “I saw nerves I haven’t seen in awhile, which is expected. As a family, we’ve had a long week with the passing of my dad.
“He’s matured so much, and he’s such a good kid. I told him whatever else he does in his career, I’m super-proud of him. He’s everything I ever wanted in a kid, and this is just bonus.”
What also raised the spirits of the Deputy family and the Chestnut Ridge community is that the Lions captured the Southwest Regional team title by 31 points over Bald Eagle Area, 127.5-96.5.
It was the third regional team title in the last four years for the Lions, who qualified eight wrestlers to the PIAA Championships. The state tournament begins Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center.
“There were a lot of doubters,” Coach Deputy said. “Even some of our Chestnut Ridge fans doubted us. I believe in these kids. I believe in our process, and the kids believe in it. That’s all that matters. My coaching staff believes in it. We did it again. That’s three out of four years, which is a hard thing to do in this region.”
While Deputy was winning the first of what can possibly be many regional titles, Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover was capturing his second regional title at 145. Hoover earned a 3-2 decision over Chestnut Ridge’s returning regional champ Calan Bollman.
Three other area wrestlers had to settle for second place in United’s Gideon Bracken (121), Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (189) and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grant Mathias (215).
Bracken dropped a 4-3 decision to Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye in a rematch of the District 6 finals. Holmes was pinned in 1:21 by Frazier’s two-time state champ Rune Lawrence. Central Valley’s Brenan Morgan beat Mathias, 3-1.
Chestnut Ridge advanced six other state qualifiers in Kobi Burkett (fourth, 127), Easton Mull (sixth, 114), Brock Holderbaum (fifth, 121), Mason Weyant (sixth, 133), Sam Albright (sixth, 152) and Nick Presnell (sixth, 189).
A total of 17 wrestlers from the Tribune-Democrat coverage area qualified for the PIAA Championships.
United’s Josef Garshnick (third, 114) and Jacob Sombronski (fifth, 107), Berlin Brothersvalley’s Landon Ulderich (fifth, 139), Bedford’s Kross Cassidy (third, 133) and North Star’s Thanyal Miller (sixth, 127) also advanced.
Forest Hills' Hunter Forcellini (seventh, 133) and Dustin Flinn (eighth, 145) and Central Cambria’s Karter Quick (seventh, 215) placed, but they didn’t qualify for Hershey.
Deputy, who went 4-0, including two pins, found himself surprisingly down early as Baker took him down in the first period.
“In the first minute, he hit a nice duck-under, and I was a little shaken up,” Dominic said. “It had me off-guard.”
But Deputy responded with an escape and takedown for a 3-2 lead going into the second. Deputy turned up the heat, scoring two sets of back points for an 8-2 lead.
“I’ve been working a lot on top,” Deputy said. “Last season, I was not good on top, so that was one of the big changes I made this year.”
He added a reversal in third before giving up a reversal. Deputy regained the major decision with a reversal before time expired.
Now, the freshman can look forward to Hershey.
“As a kid, you’re always looking up to the guys wrestling in the Giant Center,” he said. “Then when you get there, it’s pretty cool. I’ve been talking to a lot of kids about it.”
Hoover and Bollman wrestled for the sixth time in their careers in the finals. Bollman was leading, 1-0, in the second period when Hoover took him down on a re-shot. Bollman escaped to tie the score.
In the third period, Bollman rode tough, leaving onlookers to believe the bout was headed to overtime. But Hoover escaped with 7 seconds remaining to win.
“I think Calan wrestled well today,” Josh Deputy said. “He’s a gamer. He’s right there with everybody. Trent is a great kid. I’ve known Trent for a long time, and I know how hard he works. He’s very deserving of it.”
But after not placing in Hershey last season, Hoover, who is 3-3 against Bollman in his career, wasn’t thinking about his 4-0 performance in Altoona.
“It’s a been-there, done-that kind of a deal, so I’m ready for next week,” Hoover said. “That’s where my goals are. I’ve got some business to handle.”
Fye, who beat Bracken, 5-4, for the District 6 title, drew first blood against Bracken with a takedown in the first period.
Fye added to his lead with an escape in the third. But Bracken took him down with 1:05 left in the period. Fye escaped to go up 4-2. He rode Bracken for most of the third before Bracken escaped with 22 seconds left.
“I think he wrestled great,” United coach Josh Henning said. “He marched his way into the finals, and he had another good showdown with Lucas Fye. They have similar styles and match up well. Two great matches in district finals and regional finals.”
After a scoreless first period, Mathias escaped 12 seconds into the second, but Morgan took him down 22 seconds later. Morgan added an escape, and Mathias was unable to get a takedown.
