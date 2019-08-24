NEW PARIS – It was difficult to picture a better script for Chestnut Ridge’s start to the 2019 season on Friday. The Lions scored on each of their first three possessions, and used a balanced attack on offense, engineered by junior quarterback Logan Pfister, to spoil Forest Hills first-year coach Justin Myers’ debut with his alma mater.
Chestnut Ridge was opportunistic early and eventually cruised to a 35-7 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory at Dr. Larry Giovacchini Stadium.
“First games are always a mystery,” Chestnut Ridge veteran coach Max Shoemaker said.
“You’re not sure what to expect or how kids will respond. I thought our kids handled it well, especially being young. I was pleased with both sides of the ball and on special teams. We made plays in all three phases.”
After the victory, Shoemaker handed the game ball to senior two-way starter Brandon Shaffer, who broke his ankle Thursday night.
The first half was a collection of self-inflicted mistakes for Forest Hills. A fumbled kickoff return led to a touchdown, and Damon Crawley’s potential 54-yard touchdown run was called back in the second quarter.
“Offensively, we moved the ball pretty well,” Myers said. “We threw the ball pretty well, we ran the ball pretty well. But when we got towards the red zone, we sputtered. That’s something I have to fix.
“We dropped some balls. We overthrew a couple passes. We fumbled on a kickoff. The game could have been a lot different had we not made those mistakes.”
After a Forest Hills three-and-out, Chestnut Ridge needed just five plays to find paydirt. Matt Whysong caught a 26-yard pass to set up the first of three Trey Maxwell touchdown runs in the first. Brady Miller’s extra point made it 7-0 Lions 3:56 into the game.
Chestnut Ridge matriculated the ball down the field on its second series, mixing both the run and pass. Whysong caught a bubble screen, made a defender miss and scored from 31 yards out to cap a 89-yard drive. The Lions led 14-0.
The Rangers fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting Chestnut Ridge up at the FH 30. Three plays later, Pfister faked a handoff and scored on a 12-yard score. Pfister finished 13 of 15 for 179 yards passing and two interceptions, while adding 89 rushing yards.
“He can turn a bad play into a good play,” Shoemaker said. “His athleticism takes over at times and allows him to make plays that really gives us a boost.”
After Forest Hills turned it over on downs, Chestnut Ridge traveled 63 yards on five plays. Maxwell finished the series with a 1-yard scamper to put the Lions ahead 28-0 at halftime.
Whysong (66 rushing and 62 receiving yards) returned the second-half kickoff 54 yards to set the Lions up at the Forest Hills 30. Maxwell again punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the running clock in motion.
With 1:04 left, Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn set the final with a 4-yard touchdown run.
