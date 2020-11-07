WINDBER – The script didn't exactly mirror recent seasons, but the result was the same for the Chestnut Ridge High School football team on Saturday night.
The Lions fell behind top-seeded and previously undefeated Berlin Brothersvalley by two touchdowns in the opening half of the District 5 Class AA championship game at Windber Stadium.
Third-seeded Chestnut Ridge (7-2) scored the game’s final three touchdowns and notched a 21-17 comeback victory for the program’s fifth consecutive 5-AA crown and eighth title in nine seasons.
“We were confident. We knew we had to keep driving,” said Lions senior quarterback Logan Pfister, who ran for a touchdown, passed for the eventual game-winning TD and from his safety spot was in on the game-saving, fourth-down tackle at the 7-yard line. “We never lost heart. We kept fighting.”
Ridge has defeated Berlin four times in the current string of 5-AA final wins and one other time in the semifinal round.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “Being down 14-0, they never lost faith. They never lost focus on what we were trying to do. We tried to stay the course. In the end we persevered and were able to do the things we had to do at the time and it turned into a big victory.
“That one was special."
On the game’s first possession, Berlin defensive end Brady Boburchock got his hands on a Pfister pass and hauled in the deflection for an interception, giving the Mountaineers possession at the Lions’ 38-yard line.
Eight running plays later, senior quarterback Will Spochart scored from a yard out and Brady Glessner booted the extra-point to give the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead at 6:17 of the first quarter.
Spochart finished with 169 rushing yards on 39 carries and completed 6 of 9 passes for 68 yards. He went over 1,000 yards passing during the game and became Berlin’s first player to both rush and pass for 1,000 yards in a season.
“He is a tremendous athlete and a tremendous leader,” Mountaineers coach Doug Paul said.
Berlin freshman Pace Prosser was put into the quarterback spot for a play and pitched to Preston Foor, who in turn passed to a wide-open Isaac Etris for a 33-yard touchdown that made it 14-0 at 9:58 of the second quarter.
“Will (Spochart) had blood (visible on his uniform) and had to come out for a play,” Paul said. “We sent Pace (Prosser) in. We set that play up for a couple weeks. We’ve had Isaac Etris throw the ball a couple times, but we’ve never had Preston (Foor) throw.
“He threw a nice pass,” Paul said. “Pace read the option. We told him, ‘You’re going to get hit by the end. Make sure you get rid of it ahead of time.’ ”
Chestnut Ridge answered with a nine-play drive capped by Pfister’s 10-yard run. Jack Moyer’s extra-point kick made it 14-7 with 5:50 left in the first half, a score that stood at intermission.
“Our defense adjusted as the game went on,” Shoemaker said. “We’re not big up front. Teams take advantage of that. We try to instill in our kids, ‘Just keep pounding. Be persistent. In the end, we’ll do enough smacking that we’ll emerge on top.’ They made plays when they had to.”
Berlin (8-1) opened the third quarter with a 10-play march to the Lions’ 6-yard line and settled for a 23-yard field goal by Glessner, the only points the Mountaineers scored in the second half.
The Lions closed within 17-14 on Nick Presnell’s 2-yard TD run with 3:00 remaining in the third. The drive was sparked by a 37-yard pass from Nate Whysong to Trevor Weyandt. Pfister had tossed to Nate Whysong along the sideline to start the play.
“The double pass, I thought we needed a little boost at that time,” Shoemaker said.
On a 13-play scoring march, Pfister found Matt Whysong for 15 yards to convert a fourth-and-7. The play gave the Lions a first down at the Berlin 13-yard line and set up an 11-yard TD pass to Trevor Weyandt. Chestnut Ridge took its first lead, 21-17, with 6:34 left.
“Logan makes those things happen,” Shoemaker said after his quarterback completed 15 of 26 passes for 157 yards and rushed for 46 yards. "He had a great game.”
Berlin started the ensuing drive at its own 29-yard line and used 13 plays to move as close as the 10. The Lions stopped Spochart for a loss of 2 yards to set a fourth-and-7 play from the 12.
Spochart ran to his left and was nearing the first down marker before the Lions stopped him.
“Coach said my biggest play was my tackle on the fourth down play,” Pfister said. “Spochart rolled out. I dropped in coverage. I saw his eyes go big. I saw him running forward. I knew I had to get up and make a play.
“I hit him. We had other guys flying to the ball. It was a great defensive effort by the whole team. It was a yard short.”
Paul said Spochart had a great effort and credited the Lions for making the play.
“We had a pass play called,” Paul said. “You can’t say a thing about him trying to run the ball there because he’s made those plays all season. A great young man. A great leader.”
The setback won’t diminish another strong season by the WestPAC champion Mountaineers, who will graduate 19 seniors.
“We told them they have nothing to hang their heads about,” Paul said. “This is going to hurt tonight. No sport teaches you adversity better as a team than football. This is going to sting. You’re going to face adversity in life and that is what this is all about.”
Shoemaker said the run of success hasn’t spoiled the Lions.
“We take a lot of pride in the district championship,” Shoemaker said. “Believe me, every one is special. Every one is sweet. Every one is unique to that group of kids.
“We talked about that this week. Championships are few and far between. We’ve been blessed to be able to play for several in a row, but that’s not everywhere. You have to take advantage of the opportunity and prepare yourself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.