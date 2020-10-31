WINDBER – Chestnut Ridge senior quarterback Logan Pfister has had some memorable performances on the turf of Windber Stadium throughout his career, but perhaps none bigger than what he accomplished on Friday night.
Pfister rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns in a hard-fought 28-22 win over Windber in the District 5 Class AA semifinal. The win propels Chestnut Ridge to the championship game next week opposite top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley.
“Logan is a special athlete, I don’t have to tell you that,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said after his team improved to 6-2 on the season. “He rose to the occasion and he made some big plays tonight, and that’s what he’s done. He loves this field for whatever reason and he’s had some big nights up here and we just tried to get him the ball and let him do his thing and tonight that was on the ground.”
The play of Pfister stole the show, but it was a key defensive stop for the Lions that helped seal the victory in the final minute. Windber forced a Chestnut Ridge punt with 1:30 remaining in the game trailing by six. The Ramblers got the ball at their own 13 yard line, but Chestnut Ridge’s defense stood tall. Senior linebacker Baltzer Bollman brought down Dylan Tomlinson for a loss on a fourth down attempt to cement the victory.
“They did a good job of staying the course,” Shoemaker said. “I didn’t sense that we panicked at any point and we kind of didn’t always do things right or as well as we could, but we did enough advance and get the ‘W’.
The Lions team certainly could have panicked in the early going. Windber marched down the field right away on a six-play drive capped off by a Tomlinson 7-yard score. The drive was sparked by a 47-yard pass from quarterback Aidan Gray to Aaron Willis and it was the Ramblers that got off to a strong start.
“It was a real tough game,” Pfister said. “Windber is a very good team. They had us in the first half, they were pounding us in the dirt, I’m not going to lie, they were beating us pretty bad. We kept our heads up, we knew what we wanted to do and kept our game plan and we were able to execute it in the second half and finish out with a ‘dub.”
The Lions responded with two 11-yard touchdown runs from Pfister to take the 14-7 lead into halftime. Windber star sophomore running back John Shuster had 45 rushing yards at the break, but had to be taken to the hospital due to a shoulder injury.
“I told them that in 10 years that I’ve had a lot of big wins and a lot of big losses and that’s as proud of a team as I’ve ever been,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said after his team was eliminated from the postseason. “That’s a really good football team, Pfister is the best player that we’ve ever played against and he showed up tonight. Those guys could have folded at halftime when Shuster went to the hospital and they rallied and we had chance. We had the ball with a minute to go and you couldn’t ask for anything more and we just didn’t execute there that last drive.”
The Ramblers showed resiliency in the third quarter. Windber came up with a fourth-down stop and then executed a 10-play 67-yard drive capped off by a Gray 7-yard touchdown pass to Tomlinson to tie the game at 14. Tomlinson finished with 127 rushing yards with a rushing and receiving touchdown on the night.
Pfister then took the ensuing kickoff back 85 yards for a score, but a holding call negated the long play. It didn’t matter, as Pfister broke loose on the second play of the drive for an 81-yard touchdown to give the lead right back to his team. He tacked on a 26-yard score in the fourth quarter for his fourth score of the game.
Windber responded, though it took some time.
The Ramblers needed 20 plays and ran over 8 minutes off the game clock, but J.J. Hileman scored from one-yard away and Tomlinson’s run for the conversion made it 28-22 with 3:06 remaining in the contest. That was as close as Windber got.
Chestnut Ridge, winners of four consecutive 5-AA titles and seven of the past eight, will now turn its attention to Berlin in a rematch from last year’s District 5 championship game. The Lions won that meeting 41-20, but Pfister said his team is focused on the Mountaineers.
“Berlin is definitely going to be a tough team,” he said. “We know we’re going to have to work hard in practice all week and we’re going to have to give them everything we got, we can’t come out flat like we did tonight.”
