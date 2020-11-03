WINDBER – The Chestnut Ridge High School girls volleyball team took a long and difficult path to the program’s first District 5 championship since 1985.
The Lions put the final touches on a magical run with yet another upset in five sets during a 5-AA final against border-rival Bedford on Tuesday night at Windber High School.
Coach Rebecca Muha’s team won the first two games, faltered in the next two, then won a tight fifth. The Lions took a 26-24, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 16-14 victory over the second-seeded Bisons.
“I told them, ‘This is the best birthday present ever,’ ” said Muha, who will celebrate her 27th birthday on Wednesday with a gold medal and team championship trophy. “I said, ‘All I want for my brithday is to win.’ ”
The Lions managed to deliver a memorable gift to their coach.
Chestnut Ridge had edged top-seeded Everett, 3-2, in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Muha’s squad entered the postseason as the fifth seed and won a play-in against fourth-seeded Windber to move into the semifinal round of the bracket.
Chestnut Ridge will take a 10-7 record into the PIAA Class AA playoffs against the District 9 champion on Nov. 10. Bedford closed a 10-6 season.
“They played their guts out,” Muha said of her Lions. “I have girls who never quit. That makes me so proud of them. I ask them to do something. I say, ‘Jump.’ They say, ‘How high?’ They never disappoint. They may give me more gray hair. But I couldn’t be more proud of how they are.
“From winning one game last year to winning the District 5-AA championship this year.”
Bedford led 16-13 in the first game, but Chestnut Ridge finished on a 13-8 spurt to win 26-24.
Ridge led 4-0 in the second game, but the Bisons tightened the contest before falling 25-19.
“We just knew coming into this that they were going to be hungry,” Bedford coach Stacy Imler said of Chestnut Ridge. “They came from the bottom and pushed themselves up to where they are. I congratulate Ridge for their efforts.
"But we stayed strong. We came out in that second game and we pushed. We kept the score tight.”
Bedford came back with a 25-18 win in Game 3 and overcame a 22-16 deficit in Game 4 with a 9-1 run to take a 25-23 victory and even the match at two games apiece.
It was a different pattern for Ridge, which Muha said had started slow in other matches.
“This time we won the first two. We came out strong. I’m like, ‘Well, we’re going to finish,’ ” Muha said. “Bedford gave us a run for their money,” Muha added. They have an excellent team, an excellent coach. They never gave up.”
In the decisive fifth game, the Lions were poised to wrap up the title after building a 14-8 lead – one point away from the win. Bedford reeled off six straight points to a 14-all tie before the Lions got the next two points in a 16-14 win that set off a celebration on the court.
“Sometimes it’s nice to be the underdog,” Muha said. “They never give up. They play with their hearts. They play with their face up.”
Senior Alaina Lafferty had 20 assists, 28 service points and four aces for Ridge. Sophomore Belle Bosch had 25 kills, seven solo blocks and six digs for the Lions. Junior Riley Frankenberry had 19 digs. Senior Laura Albright had 19 service points, one ace and five kills.
“This is the first time they have won District 5 since 1985,” Muha said.
Senior captain Riley Stahlman had 15 kills, and junior Natalie Lippincott had 13 kills for Bedford. Junior Emma Harclerode had 29 digs, and senior Raquel Imler had 24 assists for the Bisons.
“They never gave up,” Coach Imler said. “The fight between us and this team is kind of like a good, hometown rivalry that they like. They feed off of that.”
