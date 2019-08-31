Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan Pfister led the Lions past Greater Johnstown and to a 2-0 record on Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
Pfister took the opening kickoff back to the house 83 yards for the score to put his team on track to a 42-6 victory.
That return was the first of five scores by the junior, who happened to moonlight as a kick-returner, as well as the team’s quarterback.
After a three-and-out by the Trojans offense on their first offensive possession, the ensuing punt went only 10 yards setting up great field position for the Lions.
After a couple of first downs, the Lions’ Pfister once again proved to be lightning in a bottle, going 18 yards to the corner of the end zone on a keeper for the score.
Pfister ended his first half on a perfect 5-for-5 spurt in which he passed for 126 yards and two scores. He also contributed 17 rushing yards and two scores on the ground to round out what was an incredible half.
The Voice of the Trojans, Devin Carosi, commented after Pfister’s fifth score of the first half, “He is having an All-American game right now.”
Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker wanted Pfister to have as many touches as possible and let the player make plays.
“Naturally, he’s an athlete, you let him do his thing,” Shoemaker said. “We try to get him as many touches as possible. He can throw, he can run, he can do a lot.”
For the second straight game, Greater Johnstown got off to a slow start on offense. From the onset, it looked almost like a mirror-image of a Week 1 setback at Central Cambria.
Special teams once again was a factor, as Greater Johnstown struggled in that aspect of the game. Last week, it was a punt return for a score and a mishandled snap on a different punt that doomed the Trojans. This week, the opening kickoff was brought back for a score, and the Trojans only averaged 6 yards on their three punts.
Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said, “We’re going to put players in the right spots to make plays on special teams, but they have to go out there and make them. It’s all about desire on special teams and we’re going to emphasize that going forward.”
Nearly the entire first half was spent in the Trojans’ end of the field, with the Trojans crossing the midfield line for the first time with just over six minutes to play in the half. That drive stalled after a costly sack on third down from just outside the red zone.
The next drive was much the same, as the Trojans crossed midfield, and had a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. But after a short gain on first down, the Trojans moved no further and had their fourth-and-goal pass batted away.
Greater Johnstown’s lone score came with just over 3 minutes left to play in the third quarter.
A spectacular catch by Tyjon Jones, with a defender draped all over the receiver, set up the offense at the 1-yard line. Sammy Barber finished off the drive, stuffing his way through the line for the touchdown.
