SIDMAN, Pa. – The scoreboard does not always tell the whole story in a football game. That was true in Friday’s contest at G.H. Miller Stadium.
Host Forest Hills had drives of 57 and 75 yards in the first half, but three turnovers and a turnover on downs kept the Rangers off the scoreboard. Chestnut Ridge took advantage, scoring 28 points off of those four turnovers. The Rangers scored three second-half touchdowns, but it was not enough in a 42-19 home loss.
“We did not punt in the first half,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We went in down 28-0 at halftime, but we didn’t punt the ball, we turned the ball over. We didn’t execute in the red zone.
“I take full responsibility for everything that happened tonight. This is on Justin Myers. Our kids went out there and played football. I take responsibility for what happened.”
The first play of the game was a sign of things to come for the Rangers. Quarterback Jake Poldiak appeared to have a completion for a first down, but the ball bounced off the intended wide receiver’s hands and was intercepted by Nick Presnell at the Rangers 40 yard line.
Presnell showed he could play offense as well. On the second play of the drive he rumbled for 10 yards to set up Chestnut Ridge deep in Forest Hills territory.
He later capped off the drive with a seven yard touchdown run on fourth down. Collin Osman added the extra point to give the Lions an early 7-0 lead.
The Rangers responded with a 12 play, 57 yard drive. Colten Danel carried the ball eight of those plays for 41 yards. However, on the eighth carry he was hit by a host of Lions and fumbled the ball. Chestnut Ridge recovered at their own 23 yard line.
The Lions went to the air following the fumble recovery. Nate Whysong completed passes of 39 yards to Cale Harrison and 24 yards to Jeb Emerick to kick start the drive.
Presnell then rumbled 13 yards for his second touchdown to put the Lions up 14-0.
Forest Hills could only hold onto the ball for three plays before Whysong picked off a Poldiak pass. The Rangers defense responded, and looked like they might stop the Lions. They forced Whysong to scramble on a fourth down play, but he found Chase Whysong behind the defense for a 37 yard touchdown strike.
Late in the half, it appeared that the Rangers were about to draw close. Trailing 21-0, Forest Hills moved the ball 70 yards in nine plays. On fourth-and-3 from the Rangers’ 33-yard line, Danel darted for nine yards and a first down. Two plays later Nate Cornell found Jeremy Burda open in the Lions secondary for a 45 yard completion to the Chestnut Ridge seven yard line.
However, the Lions defense stiffened, and force a fourth-and-goal from the 5 yard line. On fourth down, Lions defensive back JaRod Wolfhope broke up a pass to turn the ball over on downs.
As they did the whole first half, the Chestnut Ridge offense capitalized on the Rangers misfortune. Nate Whysong scampered for 28 yards to start off the drive. A few plays later, he connected with Harrison for a 25-yard pass to set up the Lions at the Rangers 2-yard line.
Presnell powered in on the next play for his third touchdown to give the Lions a 28-0 halftime lead.
“That was big,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said of the first-half turnovers.
“Our defense created some turnovers. We talk about that all the time, and tonight we made that happen. We came ready to play, and that was the bottom line.”
Any thought of a comeback quickly evaporated at the start of the second half. The Lions marched right down the field and added their fifth touchdown, on a 12 yard touchdown run by Presnell that gave Chest Ridge a 35-0 lead.
The Rangers got on the board late in the third quarter, and added two more scores in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the halftime deficit.
