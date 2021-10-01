When a team’s average starting field position is its opponent’s 32-yard line, chances are it was a good night.
In the case of the Chestnut Ridge Lions, it was good night as they started six of their nine possessions in Greater Johnstown real estate on their way to a 53-7 victory at Trojan Stadium on Friday night.
The Lions (3-3) scored on seven of their nine possessions and added a 57-yard punt return from Trevor Weyandt in the second quarter as they bounded out to a 53-0 lead through three quarters.
“We played with a short field,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “Some was our doing. We capitalized. The kids took advantage of the situations and cashed in just about all of them.”
During the first half, which saw Chestnut Ridge go up 40-0, the Lions covered 188 of a possible 209 yards – almost 90% – between them and the end zone.
They went ahead 6-0 on Jonah Hillegass’ 8-yard scoring run to polish off a 62-yard march.
After a Trojans’ three-and-out and Weyandt’s 33-yard punt return to the Greater Johnstown 18, quarterback Nate Whysong scampered in from 8 yards away three plays into the possession to jump the lead to 13-0.
Chestnut Ridge’s drive stalled at the Trojans’ 21, where a Jack Moyer field goal try from 38 yards out sailed wide right. Weyandt housed the punt return off the ensuing Greater Johnstown possession, pushing Chestnut Ridge’s lead to 20-0 after Moyer’s second point-after kick.
Taking over at the Trojans’ 25 following Anthony Atwood’s failed run with Greater Johnstown initially in punt formation, the Lions scored three plays and 25 yards later on Nick Presnell’s 13-yard run.
Braden Ickes’ punt block, recovered by Isac Harbaugh, gave Chestnut Ridge its next snap at the Trojans’ 8 where Whysong connected with Jordan Mock to make it 33-0. Gage Dunlap’s pick on an Atwood pass gave Chestnut Ridge the set-up for its final touchdown jaunt of the first half, a 6-play, 59-yard push that ended in Hillegass’ 10-yard run.
Chase Whysong’s interception on Greater Johnstown’s opening drive of the second half placed the Lions on the Trojans’ 8, where Matt Whysong scored after taking an option pitch from Nate Whysong. Dylan Gibbner added the point-after kick, making it 47-0.
With their reserves in, the Lions closed out their scoring with Owen Claycomb’s 8-yard run, giving Chestnut Ridge its fifth scoring play from 8 yards away.
Seeing his bench log almost two quarters of varsity action was a pleasant sight for Shoemaker.
“This time of the season, people are nicked up,” Shoemaker said. “So it’s good to get some of the younger folks in, and they did a nice job as well.”
Greater Johnstown (0-6) cracked the scoreboard early in the fourth as Atwood connected with D’andre Sampson from 23 yards out.
Atwood finished with 64 yards rushing and 85 yards passing as he was the latest to step in at quarterback for the Trojans, who have had to dig deep in their depth chart due to stabilize the position.
“When you lose three quarterbacks, it’s kind of tough when you’re down to your fourth-string quarterback,” Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said. “God bless him, Anthony Atwood gave me everything he had, but it’s kind of tough sledding.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
