NEW PARIS, Pa. – A strong returning nucleus has Chestnut Ridge brimming with confidence heading into the 2023 season.
Fourteen combined starters and 15 lettermen are back from a 6-5 squad that in 2022 started out 4-0 and lost to eventual PIAA runner-up Westinghouse in a District 5-8 Class 2A semifinal.
The Lions are hoping to make plenty of strides forward this fall.
“Their attitude has been super the first week of heat camp and everything they did all summer,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “Their numbers in attending workouts and doing the little things put you ahead of the game when the season unfolds. Their attitude and their leadership speaks to the experience factor and a lot of veteran guys that have started.
“They have that game experience under their belt that certainly pays dividends.”
With eight starters back on offense and six on the defensive side, the veteran group is looking forward to Friday’s season opener.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” said Chestnut Ridge senior quarterback and safety Nate Whysong, a Wake Forest baseball commit as a right-handed pitcher. “We can run what we want. Just being out on the field with the guys that we played with before has just got a different type of feeling to it.”
Returning so much of 2022’s roster has brought the roster closer together.
“We’re all really close,” Whysong said. “When we go do something, we’re doing it together. Our senior class likes to bring energy.”
Whysong completed 54% of his passes for 1,458 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He added 818 yards and 12 scores on the ground, while compiling 55 tackles and one interception on defense.
“Nate is a dual-threat quarterback,” Shoemaker said of Whysong, who is recovered from a posterior labral tear that prevented him from pitching in the spring and summer. “Just his athleticism, he brings a lot to the table with his ability to throw and be a threat running the ball. His experience as a third-year starter gives him a good command of the offense.”
Chestnut Ridge’s premiere defenders are back in 2023 with three of its top four tacklers returning. Junior Owen Claycomb tallied a team-high 75 stops and shared the lead with senior Chase Whysong, who caught 21 passes for 276 yards and two scores, with three interceptions on defense.
“Owen Claycomb has really increased his speed,” Shoemaker said. “He’s going to be a two-way starter on both sides of the ball as a slotback on offense and outside linebacker on defense. He has emerged as a go-to threat we’re hoping to get the ball to a good bit.”
Senior Jeb Emerick was the Lions’ top receiver with 24 catches for 465 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He will be the fullback this year, replacing Nick Presnell.
“We’re expecting him to be a leader on both sides of the ball,” Shoemaker said of Emerick, who compiled 70 tackles and four sacks. “He’ll be our workhorse on the ground between the tackles.
“He’s a solid running back with good quickness.”
Nate Whysong is ecstatic to be on Emerick’s squad.
“I can tell you I’m glad he’s on our team because I wouldn’t want to tackle him,” Nate Whysong said.
Senior Braden Ickes is used to the wars in the trenches.
“He’s a three-year starter,” Shoemaker said of Ickes. “He’s added some good weight. The last couple years, he played light as an offensive tackle at about 180 pounds.
“Now, he’s up to 190-plus. He’s been through the grind and understands what’s needed. I think the kids kind of look up to him to provide that veteran leadership.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
