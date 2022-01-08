NANTY GLO – Windber scored the game’s first eight points, but host Blacklick Valley eventually closed the gap to two in the second quarter in a WestPAC North boys high school basketball game on Friday night.
The Ramblers regained their collective composure in the third quarter, as senior Keith Charney tallied 11 of his game-high 18 points in a 50-39 victory over the previously undefeated Vikings.
“We were able to generate some offense early based off some defensive possessions,” Ramblers coach Steve Slatcoff said.
“That’s what we’re about. We know our offense is going to be best when it starts at the defensive end with defensive stops and we get out in transition.”
Charney had 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Windber (6-3) got 11 points from Blake Klosky and seven rebounds from John Shuster.
“Windber is a good basketball team, a well-coached team,” Blacklick Valley coach Garry Wurm said. “We had to work for everything we got. There were no easy shots.
“Our guys stepped up. We had a couple big shots from guys off the bench. I thought we played a pretty solid basketball game against a good team.”
Cody Williams led the Vikings (5-1) with 10 points. Rudy Lanzendorfer had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Windber forced a couple turnovers and built an 8-0 advantage on Blake Klosky’s basket with 5:26 left in the opening quarter.
“A quick steal from Blake (Klosky), a quick steal from Aiden (Gray) as well,” Charney said of Windber’s early rush. “Just kind of rolling through, beating the zone by attacking.”
Blacklick Valley switched from its traditional man-to-man defense to a zone. The Vikings closed within 16-14 on Lanzendorfer’s basket inside with 4:00 remaining in the second quarter.
“They jumped out 8-0. We were playing man (defense) and I didn’t think we matched up real well with the man,” Wurm said. “We went to a 2-3 zone, and we really hadn’t played a zone all season.
“I told our kids to pack in the zone and see if we could force some perimeter shots,” he said. “Going into the zone and pulling our press off slowed the tempo of the game down and it worked in our favor.”
Windber closed the first half on a 7-4 run to lead 23-18.
The Ramblers outscored the Vikings 15-8 in the third quarter to pull away, 38-26.
“Credit to them,” Slatcoff said of the Vikings’ push back. “He’s got a nice team over there and they were able to regroup.
“We talked about being more aggressive and being willing to be strong with the basketball.
“We were able to do that in the second half.”
When asked how the Ramblers responded once the Vikings pulled within two points, Charney said, “Good coaching, and we came together and did what we had to do.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
