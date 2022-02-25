WINDBER, Pa. – Keith Charney recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 steals to lead second-seeded Winber to a 61-48 triumph over third-seeded McConnellsburg on Friday night.
The victory propels Windber to Thursday’s District 5 Class 2A title game opposite rival Conemaugh Township.
Windber needed a spark to overcome a pesky McConnellsburg team that kept hanging around in Friday’s semifinal game, and it came via a costly mistake by the Spartans.
McConnellsburg closed the Windber lead to 42-36 in the final seconds of the third quarter on a Wyatt Hershey basket.
After the basket, Hershey was called for a technical running down the court. The Ramblers then went on a 9-0 run that extended into the fourth quarter to create some separation from the Spartans.
“The thing is we can go on runs – for us everything starts on the defensive end,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said of that momentum swing. “The 9-0 run happens because we start playing a little bit better defense and our defense turns into offense and that’s kind of our game and that’s the way it has to be.”
Hershey and Kyle Romig, both juniors for the Spartans, each scored 16 points and kept their team within striking distance for three quarters. It was not a surprise that the game was close, according to Slatcoff.
“That’s a good basketball team over there,” he said of McConnellsburg. “They’re getting better and they’re going to keep getting better. We knew that coming in. We were very well aware of that coming in and knew that we were going to have to play well for four quarters in order to be able to beat them.”
Charney entered Friday’s contest needing 19 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career, and came up just short with 18. His offensive rebound putback at the 4:37 mark of the game gave the senior forward 999 career points. A foul was called on the play, but he missed the free throw and did not find the bottom of the net in the closing minutes.
Caden Dusack added 14 points for the Ramblers, while Aiden Gray chipped in with 12.
Charney, a California (Pa.) football signee, will go for 1,000 points in what can be a historic night for the Windber program.
The Ramblers have not won a District 5 title since 2001, and this Windber team will be looking to change that, but a familiar foe will be standing in the way.
Windber and Conemaugh Township will meet on Thursday night at Pitt-Johnstown for a title game. It will be the third meeting of the season for the two rivals, with Conemaugh Township winning the two regular-season games, including a 50-49 win just two weeks ago.
“We’re very excited for the opportunity,” Slatcoff said of playing for a district championship. “We’re very excited that our boys have earned a spot in the title game and we’re looking forward to hopefully being able to play our best basketball game on Thursday night, the best basketball game we’re capable of playing.”
“We know them well. What’s going to be key for us getting over the hump is playing a full four quarters. We’re going to have to play a full four quarters to win.”
