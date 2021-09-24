ROARING SPRING, Pa. – The Central High School defense made an early statement in a meeting of LHAC undefeated teams on Friday night.
Scarlet Dragons junior Jason Clark recorded back-to-back sacks on the game’s first two plays against Penn Cambria standout junior quarterback Garrett Harrold and the Panthers' line.
After Harrold got back 15 yards with a completion on third down, Central converged on the Panthers standout for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the PC 39-yard line.
“The defense played great all around,” said Central junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine after a 46-6 victory over the Panthers. “We were really getting after it. I’m really proud of the way we were able to key their guys and contain them. The defensive play really set the tone.”
Central’s offense also did its share as the Dragons improved to 5-0 while Penn Cambria lost for the first time in five weeks.
On Central’s first play from scrimmage, senior Parker Gregg ran 39 yards for a touchdown. Hunter Smith’s extra-point set a 7-0 score at 9:25 of the first quarter.
“Sometimes you get the bear, and sometimes the bear gets you. Tonight the bear got us a little bit,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times. Offensively, we’ll go back and watch the film and see what the mistakes we made.
“Defensively, our defense had a great plan and we pretty much contained him (Hoenstine) as well as you could do, better than any other team has done. There is a lot of positives to come out of it.”
Hoenstine completed 11 of 16 passes for 177 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He entered the game with 1,070 passing yards and 19 TDs in only four games.
The Dragons netted 147 rushing yards, with Hunter Smith (6-76) and Gregg (8-54) leading the way.
Gregg also had an interception to set up a two-play Dragons scoring drive. Smith ran 16 yards before Hoenstine completed a 42-yard scoring pass play to Gregg, who broke tackles to find the end zone at 4:10. The kick failed, setting a 13-0 score.
Smith’s interception in the second quarter was followed by a 58-yard dash down the sideline for an apparent touchdown. But a Central block in the back negated the score.
“This is a game we really wanted to win and we knew we had to get after it in order to beat these guys,” Hoenstine said.
The Dragons’ third scoring drive of the opening half was sparked after Hoenstine threw a lateral pass to Lingenfelter, who hit a wide-open Devon Boyles for a 46-yard play. Gregg ran 18 yards for a touchdown on the next play. After a failed conversion pass attempt, Central led 19-0 at 1:59. The score stood at the half.
“It seemed like a couple steps forward and a couple steps back,” Felus said. “We never could get in a rhythm. We’re a rhythm offense. We couldn’t get Garrett (Harrold) comfortable.
“It just wasn’t our night on offense. But I can tell you what. It will never happen again. We're going to go to work. We have a group of great kids. They’re disappointed.
“We came here to win the football game. We didn’t come here just to play hard. We didn’t win the football game.”
Harrold completed 7 of 14 passes for 80 yards and two interceptions. He netted 3 rushing yards on 14 carries against a Dragons defense that made nine plays either for a loss of yardage or no gain on his carries.
“It wasn’t like he did anything bad or wrong. It’s just we had a lot of pressure on him, they weren’t able to protect him very well and they weren’t able to block for him,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “He’s a good player. Their team is pretty good.
“The main problem they had, I thought our defense was real good,” Baker said.
Freshman Gavin Harrold played late in the fourth quarter with a running clock and completed both his passes for 32 yards. Gavin Harrold also ran 5 yards for the Panthers’ lone TD with 2:46 left.
After leading 19-0 in the first half, Central scored 27 second-half points.
Joshua Biesinger returned the third quarter kickoff 50 yards to set up Central’s four-play, 35-yard scoring march. Gregg capped the drive with a 6-yard TD run and a 24-0 lead at 9:43.
Hoenstine added touchdown passes to Smith from 5 yards and Boyles from 7 yards to put a running clock into motion via a 39-0 advantage with 1:18 left in the third quarter.
Central inserted its substitutes, and Kade Rhule capped a seven-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Dragons a 46-0 lead at 6:38 of the fourth quarter.
"We didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well," Felus said. "It starts with me. I’ll take responsibility for it.
“But I can tell you this right now, this team is going to come back ready to work,” Felus said. “We have all of our goals still ahead of us. One game is not going to definie our season.
“Hats off to Central. They’re a great team, a well-coached team. It wasn’t our night. We’re going to turn the page quickly and move forward.”
Penn Cambria will host rival Central Cambria (2-3) next week, while Central will visit Richland (4-1).
