CRESSON – Smothering defense and a pair of long-distance goals proved to be the magic elixir for the Central Scarlet Dragons as they blanked host Penn Cambria 3-0 on Monday in a girls soccer match at Penn Cambria High School.
Central goalkeeper Katheryn Longenecker made three saves while her teammates turned away the bulk of Penn Cambria’s attack throughout.
Strong defense in the back of Central’s formation aided the cause for the guests.
“We’ve got Ella Garner leading the way back there, and she’s phenomenal,” Central coach Randy Trexler said. “They’re all in tune and they work off of her.”
The Scarlet Dragons (5-1) had no such issues putting shots on goal, with 38 tries resulting in three goals out of the 24 shots on net.
It led to a busy day for Penn Cambria’s Adayna Zunich, who stopped 21 shots ranging from low-danger tries to point-blank blasts.
“She made some good saves,” Penn Cambria coach Mackenzie Walter said. “Some of the shots they had, she had no chance. Just good-placed shots. But she did the best she could. She made some good saves.”
The Scarlet Dragons tilted the action into Penn Cambria’s defensive third for most of the first half, attempting 21 shots with 13 going on net. Central broke through in the 14th minute when Averey Black’s dart from 25 yards away beat Zunich low to the keeper’s left.
Central pushed two more goals past Zunich late in the first half as Lakkyn Dibert struck from inside the 18-yard box in the 37th minute. A screamer off the right post by Garner bounced across the goal-line in the 40th minute, staking the Scarlet Dragons to a three-goal lead at break.
Penn Cambria, which saw most of its attack thwarted by Central’s back line in the first 40 minutes, put one shot on net – a pop-up by Bayle Kunsman that was cradled by Longenecker.
The Panthers (2-2) did put more pressure on Longenecker during the second half, but couldn’t crack her with their two best chances – shots on net in the 48th and the 73rd minutes – getting turned away to preserve the clean sheet.
While the result wasn’t desirable, Walter saw positives in how her squad finished.
“Definitely a better second half than the first half,” Walter said. “The first half, we came out pretty flat and couldn’t get anything going. The second half we attacked a little more, played off the second ball and tried to move going forward.
“Definitely need to work on keeping aggressive and not going down early.”
For Central, its return to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference has led to a strong start in and out of the conference, but Trexler knows what is on the horizon for his team.
“We’ve got Bedford to deal with and we’ve got Somerset to deal with,” Trexler said. “Bedford already beat us 3-0, they’re definitely a touch team.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
