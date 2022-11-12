ALTOONA, Pa. – Nick Felus’ mantra of the “mountain mentality” has gotten Penn Cambria to two straight District 6 championship games.
However, when it comes to Class 3A in District 6, Central still is the king of the mountain.
After a long Panthers drive to begin the game didn’t produce any points, Penn Cambria had few answers for Central, its record-setting senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine or its defense as the Scarlet Dragons left Mansion Park with their third straight 3A title, 35-6, on Saturday night.
“You’re trying to leave a legacy, somehow, someway,” Penn Cambria standout quarterback Garrett Harrold said. "It’s sad to see it end, especially at this stage. Whenever you work, all our guys, it becomes like a family. It’s been four years of hard work, nonstop. You make a bond.”
Penn Cambria finished the season 9-2. It was the first time all season the Panthers had been held under 27 points.
The Panthers were making their fourth trip to the district finals all-time, but they have yet to hoist a championship trophy.
“It stings. It hurts. We didn’t play well," Felus said. "They played extremely well. They made more plays than we did, and that’s the bottom line.”
The result was a far cry from the teams’ first meeting in Cresson on Sept. 9, when Harrold had more than 300 yards in total offense and Zach Grove rushed for 124 yards in a 42-28 Panthers victory.
That was the Scarlet Dragons’ last defeat of the season. Central (10-2) now is riding a nine-game winning streak into its PIAA playoff showdown with District 9 champion Clearfield on deck.
“I think we just played better," said Central coach Dave Baker, who now has guided the Dragons to six District 6 titles in the past 10 years. "I don’t know what we did differently. We played better. We seemed to get more of a pass rush. We seemed to cut better.”
The state's 2021 Class 3A player of the year, Hoenstine only misfired on five out of his 17 passes, throwing for 219 yards. He was an even bigger issue when running the ball, piling up 175 yards on 16 carries and scoring on runs of 16, 1 and 12 yards.
Penn Cambria finished with 302 yards, but much of that was compiled after the Scarlet Dragons had taken a strong upper hand. Harrold threw for 179 yards, but the Scarlet Dragons intercepted him four times, including three near the end zone. Hoenstine also had one of the picks.
“We have experience here, in this atmosphere, playing in championship games," Hoenstine said. "I think it was a big factor for us, just keeping our composure and going out to win."
Because of four sacks, Penn Cambria only had 50 yards in total offense before a drive late in the first half resulted in Harrold’s 7-yard touchdown pass to his younger brother, Gavin, to draw the Panthers within 14-6.
After a scoreless first quarter, Central lit the scoreboard first 39 seconds into the second when Hoenstine kept the ball and found nothing but open field between him and the goal line going off right tackle from the 16.
Hoenstine then broke the state career passing touchdown record on the Scarlet Dragons’ next series, finding Dalton Metzger wide open behind the defense over the middle from 18 yards out. It was the 138th touchdown throw of Hoenstine’s career – he entered the contest tied with Port Allegany’s Matt Bodamer.
Hoenstine was 9-for-13 for 175 yards in the first half.
Penn Cambria opened the game with a 16-play drive that started on its own 36. However, a holding penalty inside the Central 10 moved the Panthers back, and they turned it over on downs when Dalton Metzger broke up Harrold’s pass just inside the goal line.
“That definitely was a momentum-changer, but that’s football,” Garrett Harrold said. “They did a good job of taking stuff out we’re normally successful with.”
After that, the only times the Panthers managed to get over midfield before the latter stages of the third quarter were on their one touchdown drive and Carter McDermott’s 35-yard kickoff return to the Central 44, but a sack on that series led to a three-and-out. Central pressured the passer effectively all game.
“We had some trouble handling pressure," Felus said. "That’s on me. I thought we were prepared. When we get in an offensive rhythm, we’re hard to stop. We just couldn’t get into a rhythm.”
Central scored on its first two possessions of the second half. The Scarlet Dragons took the kickoff and went 68 yards, keyed by a 29-yard pass from Hoenstine to Jason Clark to set up Hoenstine’s 1-yard TD run. Central covered 27 yards on three plays after Hoenstine’s interception to go up 28-6 at the 5:16 mark on Kade Rhule’s 4-yard run.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Harrold said.
