ALTOONA – Central Cambria senior Nolan Wyrwas won the long jump and Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm placed first in the 1600-meter run during the opening day of the District 6 Track and Field Championship Meet on Tuesday at Mansion Park.
Traditionally District 6 held Class 2A boys and girls competition on Tuesdays and the 3A boys and girls schedule on Thursdays. This year, both Class 3A and 2A boys and girls fields competed on Tuesday, and the event will conclude on Wednesday.
Wyrwas jumped 21-4 to win the Class 2A boys long jump by 2 inches over Westmont Hilltop junior Julian Sheridan.
Penn Cambria’s Josh Solarski (20-8) and Carter McDermott (20-6.25) placed third and fourth, respectively.
“Speed,” Wyrwas said after his gold medal performance. “I was lacking speed at the beginning, but after the 100 (meter dash preliminary), I was feeling pretty good and had one more attempt left, so I just gave it my all.
“There were a lot more people here,” Wyrwas said. “A lot more competition, and I was really motivated to get up to the top three. Here I am with first place.”
The field events and some distance running events held Tuesday were finals.
Most running events were preliminaries with eight finishers qualifying for the Wednesday finals.
A state runner-up in both the 1600 and 3200-meter run last year, Dumm won District 6 2A girls event with a time of 5:06.31. Central Cambria’s Annaliese Niebauer (5:15.24) and Abigail George (5:15.92) placed second and third, respectively.
“It’s pretty cool to come out and repeat what I did last year,” said Dumm, a winner in the district 1600 run in 2022. “I definitely want to run much faster at states. I am going to go into it open-minded and not put too much pressure on myself. I just want to go out and run for God’s glory.”
In boys 2A preliminary action on Tuesday, Westmont Hilltop senior Max Zitnay had the top time in both the 100-meter dash (11.12) and the 200 (22.41).
In the 100, Wyrwas had the second-best preliminary time at 11.15, followed by Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski (11.16) and Richland’s Evan McCracken (11.32).
Central Cambria senior Jon Wess earned the top seed with a 15.64 in the 110-meter hurdles preliminary. Penn Cambria’s Andre Marinak (15.68) had the second best time.
Central Cambria’s 1600-meter relay squad had the top preliminary time at 3:32.
In boys 3A, Greater Johnstown senior Jorge Morales had the second-best preliminary time in the 400-meter event (52.13). Trojans senior Ian Conway placed sixth in the triple jump (41-10.50).
In girls 3A, Greater Johnstown freshman Zayona Thomas had the sixth-best preliminary time in the 400-meter run (1:04.37). Trojans freshman NaLonai Tisinger had the seventh-best time in the 200-meter dash (28.36) preliminary.
In girls 2A, Portage junior Cami Burkett took the top seeds in both the 100-meter dash (12.75) and the 200-meter dash (26.68).
Forest Hills freshman Mylee Glessner had the top time in the 100-meter hurdles (16.10) preliminary in 2A.
The Rangers had another big performance by a freshman as Samantha Papcunik topped the 300-meter hurdles preliminaries (47.57).
Wednesday’s action begins at 3 p.m. on the track at Mansion Park. The field events begin at 2:30 p.m.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
