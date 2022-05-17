ALTOONA, Pa. – Officially, Richland High School’s Evan McCracken left Mansion Park with two gold medals and three state-qualifying performances after the District 6 Class 2A track and field championship Meet on Tuesday.
In reality, McCracken had one extra win in his golden total after an unusual clock malfunction that necessitated a rerun in the 100-meter dash final.
“I knew I won it. I was looking for the time,” McCracken, a sophomore, said of the first try at the 100-meter final. “That felt really good, a really good race. But the times weren’t going up, something’s wrong. They said the gun didn’t go off on the sensor.
“I said, ‘Come on.’ I went over to my parents,” McCracken said. “I was complaining about it. My dad was like, ‘Don’t let it get in your head. Just run the same race. Don’t let it get to you and make that light a fire under you.’
“I ran it again. PR. No. 1,” said McCracken, who finished in 11.01 when it counted.
He didn’t stop there, either. McCracken won the 200-meter dash (22.56) and anchored the state-qualifying, runner-up 400-meter relay squad (44.96) with Brock Batche, Aidan McMahon and Grayden Lewis.
Central Cambria won the boys team title with 100 points, a 20-point margin over runner-up Richland (80). Penn Cambria placed third in the team race with 78.5 points, followed by Bellwood-Antis (55), Huntingdon Area (51), Tyrone Area (34), Southern Huntingdon (30), Westmont Hilltop (29), Bald Eagle Area (25) and Penns Valley (25) in the top 10.
“At a meet like this, you’re always going to have some guys do better than you hoped and maybe some things not work out,” Central Cambria boys coach Matt Miller said. “I had us projected at scoring 104, and we got 100. It was pretty close.”
The Red Devils produced four first-place finishes and qualified for the state championship meet in all three boys relay events. Central Cambria’s depth enabled the team to tack on pivotal points and secure a spot in the PIAA Meet on May 27-28.
“All the work that everybody puts in makes this team special,” said Central Cambria junior Aiden Lechleitner, who ran a leg on winning squads in the 3200 relay and 400 relay, was part of the runner-up in the 1600 relay, and placed first in the 800-meter run. “Last year we had a good, healthy group of seniors leave. Freshmen stepped up. We really put in the work, especially over the winter, running miles and getting ready for the season.”
Early on, the controversy surrounding the 100-meter final created a buzz on the track.
McCracken finished in front during the first attempt at the final, but the clock malfunctioned and no times were recorded.
“There was a technical glitch in the system so the FAT (fully automatic timing) didn’t function properly the first time,” Richland coach Chris Mangus said.
“They called us all together, the coaches who had kids in that heat.
“They basically decided that the three individuals who finished first, second or third were going to keep the first, second or third that they earned. But they had to rerun the race to get times to submit to the state.”
But the PIAA requires runners to have a timed result in the district meet to compete in the state meet. A decision was made to rerun the boys 100 final after the girls 1600-meter run. On the redo, the top five finishers each qualified for the state meet.
Huntingdon’s James Buonaccorsi ran a 11.12 to finish second to McCracken. Also meeting the qualifying standard were Jameson O’Brien of Central Cambria at 11.30, Max Zitnay of Westmont Hilltop at 11.25, and Justin Marshall of Penns Manor at 11.29.
The official results listed O’Brien in third place, followed by Zitnay and Marshall.
“He’s just that type of kid that can handle adversity,” Mangus said of McCracken. “He works so hard. For someone else, they might have been drained, but because of his work ethic, he did it.”
Central Cambria’s Lechleitner placed first in the 800-meter run with a 1:59.05. He received a big push from fellow Red Devils runner Cody Roberts, who finished second at 1:59.09.
“Me and my teammate Cody Roberts, we’re battling,” Lechleitner said.
“He went out a little fast for the first 200. (Before the race) he was like, ‘You’re going to take the lead on this. I’m going to run your race with you.’
“I said, ‘All right. Sweet.’ He took the lead a little bit. Once Asa Reynolds from St. Joseph’s dropped off, I knew that I was right there with Cody and we just gave it everything we had and ran it into the finish.”
The Central Cambria 3200-meter relay squad of Roberts, Devon Morgan, Dom Kuntz and Lechleitner won in 8:22.42. Lechleitner anchored the squad with a 2:00.9 split.
“Very impressive,” Lechleitner said of the team effort. “We talked about it and said we needed an 8:20 or somewhere around there to be in that top-12 for states. We came in at 8:22 and that was amazing.”
Penn Cambria finished second in the 3200 relay and qualified for the state meet at 8:30.82. The team consisted of Trey Talko, Josh Stolarski, Brandt Patterson and Cole Eberhart.
Central Cambria also placed first in the 400-meter relay as Nolan Wyrwas, Hobbs Dill, Jace Koss and Jameson O’Brien ran a 44.08.
Richland finished second and also advanced to the state meet with Brock Batche, Aidan McMahon, Grayden Lewis and McCracken running a 44.96.
“One of our kids got hurt on Friday and we were like, ‘What are we going to do? Do we scratch? Do we run it?,’ ” McCracken said.
“One of our javelin throwers (Batche) has run it before, but not this year. First time running it this year. Started off. We’re like, ‘Wow.’
“I knew coming around the anchor I was going to have to make up some ground,” McCracken said. “Other teams already got the handoff. I didn’t even start yet. I got it. I was determined to get first, second or third to get my team to states.”
The Red Devils’ Jon Wess won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.20. His teammate Ben Gratta placed third to advance with a 15.55. Central Cambria’s O’Brien advanced as a third-place finisher in the 200 (22.9).
Penn Cambria’s Carter McDermott jumped 22-9 to win the long jump and he advanced to the state meet by placing third in the triple jump with a 41-10.75. The Panthers’ Stolarski placed second in the 400-meter dash at 51.82 to earn a spot in Shippensburg. So did Penn Cambria’s Andre Marinak, who placed third in the 300 hurdles at 41.92.
In the discus, two area throwers advanced, as Trenten Murphy of Penn Cambria placed second at 136-11, and Will Westrick of Central Cambria was third at 136-6.
In the shot put, Penn Cambria’s Murphy threw a 45-0.25 to place second and Richland’s Aidan Thomas had a 44-3.75 to finish third. Both qualified for the state meet.
Richland’s Batche was second in the javelin with a throw of 159-11 to qualify.
Westmont Hilltop’s Billy Droz won the high jump by clearing 6-1.
Richland’s Logan Gossard won the pole vault by clearing 14-6. United’s Bridger Blankenbicker placed second at 13-0 to advance to the state meet.
The meet closed with Penn Cambria’s 1600-meter relay squad of McDermott, Stolarski, Patterson and Eberhart winning in 3:32.10.
