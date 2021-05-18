ALTOONA – The Central Cambria High School boys relied on depth and a record-breaking relay performance to pull away in the District 6 Class 2A championship meet on Tuesday at Manson Park Stadium.
“We have two or three guys deep in most of our events,” said Central Cambria senior Toby Cree, who was part of multiple medal-stand finishes, including the record 3200-meter relay performance. “The depth we have really helps us thrive.”
Penn Cambria senior Nick Marinak also was busy while qualifying in four events for next weekend’s PIAA championship event at Shippensburg.
“My goals were to make it first in at least one event,” said Marinak, who won the javelin and was second in the 100, 200 and long jump. “The fact that I came in at least second in all of my events is a really proud moment for me.
“I’m going to definitely do all four events,” Marinak said of next week.
Richland also had a solid performance as the Rams were tied with Central Cambria through 16 events and produced plenty of medal winners.
Central Cambria won the District 6 2A boys team crown with 104.5 points. Richland was second with 83.5. Penn Cambria (70), Bellwood-Antis (66), Penns Valley (58), Southern Huntingdon (45.33), Juniata Valley (40), Saltsburg (30), St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (25) and Westmont Hilltop (24) rounded out the top 10.
The top-three placewinners in each event qualified for the 2A state championship meet on May 28.
The Central Cambria 3200-meter relay team put the meet into motion on a high note as the Red Devils squad of Corey Roberts, Tyler Gibson, Cree and Adam Lechleitner broke the District 6-2A meet record with a time of 8:01.45.
“That means everything,” Cree said of the relay record.
“We wanted to break the school record at some point in the season.
“We had four meets in a span of nine days, so it is hard to get a good time. But we got some rest in. We saw the meet record here was an 8:08 and our school record was 8:09. We said, ‘Now would be the chance to go after it and get it and get a good seed time for states.’ ”
The Red Devils broke a mark Bellwood-Antis set in 1999 (8:08.61).
“Huge accomplishment,” Gibson said. “We were expected to go in and run our hearts out.
“My teammates set me a goal of 2:04 and I was well under that with a 2:02. The team ran perfect. We all hit our marks and set the tone for the day.”
Lechleitner also placed first in the pole vault by clearing 13 feet.
Central Cambria’s Cree won the 3200-meter relay in 9:57.28, with Gibson placing third at 10:13.09, as each qualified for the state meet, though the pair apparently will scratch in that event in Shippensburg, according to district meet officials. Cree also qualified for Shippensburg via his third-place finish in the 1600 (4:25.47).
Central Cambria was third in the 400-meter relay with a 44.99 run by Nolan Wyrwas, Hobbs Dill, Jace Koss and Jameson O’Brien.
“Our brotherhood makes this team special,” Gibson said.
“We’re basically brothers.
“We all get along. We push each other every day. That’s how you’ve got to do it.”
Penn Cambria’s Marinak won the javelin with a throw of 170-9.
Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay also qualified with a 168-0 for second place in the event.
Marinak earned a spot at the state meet with a second-place finish in the 100 at 11.33.
He also was second with a 23.41 behind Southern Huntingdon’s Kadin Moore in the 200.
Marinak earned a third silver medal and fourth spot at the state meet with a second-place finish in the long jump at 20-9.5.
“I had a lot of adversity at first,” Marinak said. “I just stuck to what my coaches were telling me and went through it all.”
Competing in four events presented challenges.
“I didn’t have time,” Marinak said of scratching on his final two long jumps.
“I’m a little underwhelmed but I can’t be upset,” he added. “I came here to compete and that’s what I did. I got my first district gold medal and that’s all I could want.”
Richland senior Charlie Levander won the 300-meter hurdles (39.64).
Levander (15.63) and Central Cambria’s Ben Grata (15.96) each qualified for the state meet by finishing second and third, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles. Juniata Valley’s Jefferson Hill won in 15.52.
The Rams’ Bryce Batche qualified with a third-place shot put throw of 46-7.5 and advanced with a second-place throw of 153-1 in the discus.
Richland’s 400-meter relay squad of Allen Mangus, Griffin LaRue, Levander and Evan McCracken qualified for the state meet by placing second with a 44.58.
Richland’s Evan McCracken advanced to the state meet via his third-place finishes in both the 100 (11.46) and 200 (23.58).
Rams freshman Logan Gossard qualified by placing second in the pole vault with a 12-6.
The Rams’ 1600-meter relay of Ryan McGowen, Aidan McMahon, Mangus and Levander was third and advanced as well as Central Cambria’s second-place squad of Kevin Orange, Cody Roberts, Aiden Lechleitner and Josh Contorchick.
Cambria Heights senior Luke Lamb won the high jump with a 6-2. Westmont Hilltop’s Jacob Mann (5-10) and Forest Hills’ Carson Berkhimer (5-10) placed second and third, respectively, to move on.
Portage senior Demetri Miller placed first in the triple jump with a 43-10. Penn Cambria senior Jake Tsikalas was second at 43-5.5.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.