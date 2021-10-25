JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite a sluggish start, the Central Cambria girls volleyball team rebounded and swept Greater Johnstown 25-16, 25-14, 25-2 for its ninth straight victory inside Doc Stofko Gymnasium on Monday night.
In defeat, Trojans senior libero Courtney Rummel surpassed 1,000 career digs as she compiled 28 while facing a lethal collection of Red Devils hitters in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match. Fastest to reach the milestone in program history, Rummel is also believed to be the first Trojan to reach 1,000 digs over the past two decades.
“It’s really special because my entire life revolves around volleyball," Rummel said. "I just feel like I put in that work and I deserve this moment. I’m really proud of myself.”
Greater Johnstown (1-15) made it difficult on Central Cambria (14-3) early on. A critical 5-0 spurt got the Red Devils on track as the surging squad never trailed again the rest of the night.
“I’m not really sure what was going on at the beginning of the match today," Central Cambria coach Alicia Huber said. "Once they kind of woke up and were able to get into it, it seemed like our serves were shutting them down that last game. We only had two servers for the whole game. I think they did really well with that and just getting back into it after not having the best matches of their lives before that."
Central Cambria senior setter Leah Burggraf, who notched her 1,000th career assist a week ago, finished with 22 service points and seven aces. Junior outside hitter Alli Malay compiled 18 service points, seven kills and six aces.
Greater Johnstown took a 10-7 lead in the first set. After Huber's timeout, the Red Devils rattled off five straight points after a Mikalah Kim kill and four Johnstown hitting errors. Two straight kills and two aces from Malay extended Central Cambria's lead to 19-13 before it cruised to a 25-16 victory.
“Central Cambria, they swing hard," Greater Johnstown coach Lacey Rager said. "We knew what we were getting into regardless. One thing that I do pride the girls in is that they do know how to play with their heart. Sometimes their heart trumps their playing when they get down on themselves, which you saw in the third match. I think they went out strong because we all knew how close Courtney was. I think they came out with a lot of energy."
After three early ties, Central Cambria took control with its balanced offensive attack in the second set. Rummel's presence in the back row dictated Central Cambria hitting to other defenders. Needing seven digs coming into Monday's match, Rummel reached the milestone when Johnstown trimmed the deficit down to 15-11 on her sliding dig.
"Central Cambria knew how to hit around her and not get it to her right at the beginning," Grove said. "I’m glad that the glue of our defense finally hit her milestone.”
“I would have cried, but I didn’t think we were going to stop in the middle of the game so I was more focused on still playing," Rummel said. "It’s a relief in a way because I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. This season, we had two COVID setbacks and missed four games. I was really nervous, but then we had one home game left so hopefully this was going to be the one.”
A surge of kills from Kim and Malay boosted the lead to 19-13 and forced Grove to call timeout. Hayley Evans' string of five straight service points allowed Central Cambria to go up 2-0 with a 25-14 triumph.
Burggraf began the third set with 14 consecutive service points, including six aces. Dymyra Russell got a shot to land on Central Cambria's side to end the 14-0 run. Malay accounted for eight straight service points, including three aces. Central Cambria prevailed 25-2.
“They’re playing more as a team and appreciating each other’s talents more than I think they were early on in the season," Huber described her team's string of nine straight victories. "They’re being accountable for their own mistakes and not letting it be somebody else’s fault all the time. That was something that we kind of struggled with early on in the season. I think they’re doing better with that. I’m really proud of how far they’ve come this season, from when I first met them and how much they’re jelling together now.”
Rummel was presented with a shovel to commemorate 1,000 digs and celebrated the milestone with her teammates and family after the match.
“I take a lot of pride in it," said Rummel, who moved from outside hitter to libero this season. "A lot of people have told me that I wasn’t good enough. I listen to the negativity more than the positive. I think hitting this is going to make me realize, ‘You are okay.’ ”
Grove appreciates Rummel's superb defensive skills, dedication and leadership.
“She is always one that rolls them back in and she’s like, ‘We can’t get down on ourselves.’ She tries to be so positive," Grove said. "I can sit here and do drill after drill, but I can’t teach them the heart, desire and love for the sport. She has it.
"Courtney, if she is not in the gym, she’s at Roxbury or she’s at East Hills. She is constantly playing. That makes a huge difference. She plays with the guys, so she’s able to dig them and move on defense. I honestly think her work outside of the gym here has helped her tremendously because she is the glue. We are going to miss her 100%.”
