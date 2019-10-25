SIDMAN – After losing five starters from last season, many expected the Central Cambria volleyball team to take a step back this year.
Instead, it only strengthened its grip in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The Red Devils defeated Cambria Heights in four sets (22-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15) Thursday night to claim their third consecutive LHAC title.
“To do this for a third straight year is pretty unbelievable,” Central Cambria coach Jason Layman said. “This is a very big achievement, let alone to do it three times. Our three years we’ve done it, we’ve had great teams. These girls work hard and give me 110% each game.”
With the victory, Central Cambria finished a perfect 17-0 in conference play.
“We’ve been looking forward to this all season,” said Central Cambria senior Liz Bopp, who recorded 10 kills in the victory.
“We’re all honestly just shocked. This has been such a great season, and we’re excited to be able to defend our tite.”
Cambria Heights became a nuisance early on for the Red Devils.
Central Cambria claimed several leads, but the Highlanders consistently found ways to climb back. A late rally in the first set gave Cambria Heights a 1-0 lead.
“We won that first set, and we were really feeling good,” Cambria Heights coach Doug Farabaugh said. “We went into the second set and had some passing difficulties that put us into a downward trend.”
But as has proved to be a common theme throughout the season, the Red Devils took the early loss in stride. Central Cambria won the following three sets in convincing fashion.
“We focus a lot on what’s happened has happened and move onto the next set,” Layman said. “We have to make sure that if we do lose a set, that it doesn’t happen again.
“These girls really come together as a team, and they don’t get too rattled.”
Central Cambria remained poised and played a responsible defensive game.
The Red Devils were led in the back row by senior libero Cassidy Bezek, who had 22 digs.
“We really came together and played as a team,” she said. “Day-in and day-out, we all play together as a family. We connect so well on the court, and it shows.”
Both teams now shift their attention to the District 6 Class AA playoffs.
“We have to keep focused on that next game,” Bezek said. “Whatever game is ahead of us is where our focus lies. We’re going to try our hardest and try to make a run.”
Central Cambria and Cambria Heights hold the second and third seeds, respectively, and will both play at home in the quarterfinals this Tuesday.
“One of our goals this season was to play in the conference championship game, which we did,” Farabaugh said. “But one of our other goals was to host a district playoff game. These girls worked hard this year and earned a home game. We’ll have to regroup and get prepared for the district playoffs.”
