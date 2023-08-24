EBENSBURG, Pa. – With only six seniors on the roster – actually a couple more than was expected – the Central Cambria High School football team definitely will be young this fall.
After going 3-7 in Don Fyfe’s first season at the helm for the team’s seventh sub-.500 record in eight years, the Red Devils definitely qualify as restless.
Don’t expect any Victor Newman-level power plays from Red Devils leadership in 2023, though. They aren’t looking for any unnecessary drama or soap opera theatrics, just a lot of hard work and acceptance of roles.
“We’re going to rely on underclassmen more than a lot of teams are going to,” senior Deklan Estep said.
“I remember my sophomore year – we had 22 seniors.
“Even on special teams, I didn’t see the field too much. Now, it’s just us (six). We rely on those younger guys and we have a really good connection through our entire team because we need everyone.”
While it’s an underclassman-laden roster, Fyfe’s squad isn’t all that inexperienced. Central Cambria has five primary starters back on each side of the football, and the Red Devils might wind up being one of those teams that could fly under the radar among the swelled ranks of the expanded Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference this season.
“We had a terrific offseason,” Fyfe said. “The pros are that you can continue to develop the younger kids to help build the entire program. We’re going to probably start seven or eight juniors. Heck, we might start one or two freshmen or sophomores, even, which bodes well for the future.”
Fyfe welcomes back Estep and juniors David Smith, Rocco Garzarelli and Hunter Pittsinger from 2022’s offensive line along with junior running back Grady Snyder, who was second on the Red Devils in rushing with 575 yards.
Garzarelli is listed at running back this season, while Pittsinger is moving back to his natural position of quarterback. Pittsinger volunteered to play in the trenches to get on the field earlier when injuries decimated the Central Cambria front early in 2022. Junior Blake Caposky started the first two games on the line before getting hurt.
The linebacking corps looks like the cornerstone of the defense, with Snyder, Garzarelli and senior George Dill all back. Those three finished among the top seven Red Devils in tackles in 2022, as did Estep at defensive end, where Smith also started.
Along with Estep and Dill, the Red Devils’ senior class is comprised of running back/linebacker Blake Williams, tight end/defensive end Sammy Beyer, guard/defensive tackle Gavin Bachik and kicker Jack Muldoon. Muldoon is new to the team this season.
Dill is a member of a family whose fingerprints have been all over Central Cambria football and athletics for decades. His cousin, Hobbs Dill, rushed for more than 1,300 yards as a Red Devil, running for more than 200 in a win over neighboring Forest Hills in a thrilling victory his senior year.
If anyone knows how to handle being a leader in any situation, it would be Dill.
“You learn about dedication and trying to be better to live up to that standard,” Dill said. “In my role this year, I think I have to be positive. If a younger kid messes up, I think it’s important to influence him in a positive way instead of bringing him down. Encourage him to do better next time. Get him excited.”
With so few seniors on the team, experienced underclassmen such as Snyder have found more responsibilities thrust on them a little earlier in their careers than they typically might.
“Over the summer, I built a bond with all the kids,” Snyder said. “I feel good taking on this role. With so few seniors, someone has to take on those roles, so when this year’s seniors (graduate), someone can take them next year.”
