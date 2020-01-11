The Central Cambria High School girls basketball team used its outside game to build an early lead and then withstood a third-quarter surge by host Richland on Friday night.
The Red Devils finished on another run to pull away 57-40 in a LHAC contest that halted Central Cambria’s two-game losing streak.
“The girls came out strong, came out hungry and ready to play. Our shots were falling tonight,” said Central Cambria coach Brittany Sedlock, whose 7-6 Red Devils were coming off losses to undefeated Forest Hills and Bishop McCort Catholic.
“We had a couple games where we couldn’t hit anything,” she said.
Central Cambria’s Kiersten Szpala scored 15 points, with nine steals and five rebounds. Cass Bezek had 14 points, and Liz Bopp netted 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“We needed this win,” Sedlock said.
A youthful Richland team comprised of all underclassmen is out to a 7-5 start.
The Rams fell behind 20-6 in the first quarter, as Central Cambria made four 3-pointers.
“Give Central Cambria all the credit in the world for the way they shot 3-pointers in that first quarter,” Richland coach James Skiles said. “That got us down early.”
The Red Devils pushed the margin to 34-14 at halftime.
But Richland outscored Central Cambria 16-6 in the third quarter to close within 40-30.
“I thought we were flat-footed on defense. We just stopped communicating,” Sedlock said. “Credit to Richland.
“They moved the ball and made some open looks.
“They’re young and they have good players. They’re going to keep growing and getting better. You can’t take breaks against them or they’ll make you pay.”
Eventually, the Rams cut the deficit to eight points, 47-39, after Isabella Burke made a pair of free throws with 3:58 left.
“The girls here at Richland have so much heart,” Skiles said. “They showed heart in their win against Bishop Carroll the other night and again tonight.”
Central Cambria’s Megan Stevens hit a 3-pointer to reestablish a double-digit lead, 50-39. The Red Devils closed on a 10-1 flurry.
“We called a time out. We started playing defense,” Sedlock said. “Megan hit that big 3. I was proud of her. That got us rolling again.”
Burke finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Julianna Stem had 11 points and five boards. Avery Marshall had seven points.
“It’s a situation where we are handicapped with numbers and we are trying to rebuild a program,” Skiles said. “I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished so far. We’re playing without our leading scorer and leading rebounder tonight. Jordyn Kinsey has been a big part of our offense and defense this year, and she’s at states for cheerleading.
“Our girls fought real hard to get back into it,” Skiles added. “We weathered their storm. That was just impressive man defense that got us back into the game.”
